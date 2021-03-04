Goodman Council Meeting Heats Into Fiery Exchange

Goodman's regular council meeting on Tuesday began with a few heated questions that quickly grew into a fiery conversation.

Greg Beckner approached the council and inquired about Alderman Clay Sexson's and Alderman Sammie Jo Goodson's recent votes against pursuing a Recreational Trail Program grant. The tie-breaking vote was made by Mayor Fisher in favor of the trail.

Alderman Goodson stated that, as the recreation commissioner, she was told last fall by Carol Meyers of the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council that it would take between 8 months and a year to take the necessary steps, such as a community-wide survey and a hearing for public input. She also noted that Meyers had outright recommended pursuing the grant next year instead of pushing the application through this year.

"Certain steps should have been taken and weren't," she said. "It was rushed."

Daniel Davidson then took the floor and asked Alderman Sexson and Alderman Goodson if they volunteered for the Recreation Commission or if they were appointed. Alderman Sexson said he was told that he was on the board and Alderman Goodson said she felt it was her responsibility to the citizens she represents.

Davidson stated that it should be obvious to the council that the trail is supported by the community, seeing as $1,400 was donated in one week to help offset the city's cost.

Alderman Goodson noted that the city will be responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the trail for 25 years and, if it's not maintained, the city will be responsible for paying back the entire project cost. Davidson rebutted that the ball fields are already maintained.

"The real problem is these aldermen don't have time for their responsibilities," Davidson said, claiming complacency from both the council and its constituents. "If you don't have time to fulfill your duties, someone else should fill your seats."

"The city has $1.3 million in the bank. We don't need it in the bank, we need to invest it in our city," he said.

Mayor J.R. Fisher went on to pressure Alderman Sexson to resign.

"From the community, I've heard that Sexson should relinquish his seat and I agree wholeheartedly," Fisher said.

"I'm not going to do that," Sexson replied. "Now let's move forward, we have other things on the agenda."

Fisher chastised Sexson for wasting taxpayer funds on a laundry list of issues, including filing a complaint with the attorney general, making a Freedom of Information Act request and misreading an ordinance regarding the release of financial statements. Fisher went on to say that, if Sexson refused to resign, Fisher would be moving forward with submitting what he believes to be ethics violations committed by Sexson.

"If you don't want to resign, that's fine. We'll go a different route," Fisher said to Sexson.

Clyde Davidson then took the floor to speak to the council as a whole about the ongoing bickering.

Davidson pointed out that, before becoming Mayor, Fisher often came to council meetings to voice his own complaints and concerns, much like Alderman Sexson.

"You all could do better with communication. And you need to work together as a city," he said. "Once something passes, even if some weren't in favor, it needs unanimous support."

Davidson requested better decorum from the council members and reiterated that everyone has the right to be heard.

"If people need to be removed, there's a process to do so," he finished.

In other business, the council:

• Formally accepted a bid of $3,100 for the completed installation of a new garage door at City Hall;

• Granted mass approval of water bill averages in relation to winter weather leaks that have been repaired;

• Accepted a donation in the amount of $4,500 from the Goodman Betterment Club for the purchase of a new, six-bay swing set for the playground at the ball field;

• Received individual copies of a book, Saving the Constitution, presented by Priscilla Sprague;

• Heard reports from department heads;

• Paid bills in the amount of $66,916.29 and approved transfers in the amount of $40,394.54.