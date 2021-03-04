Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Eliam Eliam. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Thomas E. Dewey III. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ethan I. Vanness. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Clark William Gieseke. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Joy K. Berzanskis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nicole Lindsay Groh. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

James E. Hayworth. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tara L. Johnson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jordan Anthony Walker. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Justin M. Hosler. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Elena H. Lopez vs. Moises Mendoze. Judgment of dissolution.

Margarita Depaz vs. Henry D. Depaz. Judgment of dissolution.

Geraldine L. Cooper vs. Robert L. Cooper. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Carson Neal Allman. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Samantha C. Blackburn. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Joseph A. Blevins. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Emily E. Bomball. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Said Yussuf Dahir. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Jenae Reane DePriest. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $2460.

Tamara N. Frezzell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Roger Rae Gates. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Raven Daniel Harmon. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $246.

Donald W. Hitt. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Isaac L. Jordan. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $196.

Daniel E.S. Kirkpatrick. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $185.50.

Sean L. Mahurin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Amber Marie Medel. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Matthew Eldon Myers. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Tina M. Pankratz. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $2460.

Brandon W. Tessaue. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Health System vs. Christina L. Gray. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Scot A. McGehee. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Billy Daniels et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Dallas R. Goswick. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Stephen A. Henderson. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Jarold J. Jones. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Laurie L. Kinder. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Matthew E. Carman. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Amy Y. Jones. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Richard A. Berger. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Akiko John. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Rebecca K. Muecke. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Carol W. Myers. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Allissa J. Brewer. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Misty J. Heiskell. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Janice A. Mokr. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Jason Smith. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Silas C. Groh. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Rae L. Drake. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Hailey Adams. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Norma J. Alejandro. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

George K. Clymer. Property damage.

David E. Baker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ann M. Floyd. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Justin D. Elliott. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

None.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Health System vs. Rufina Andrew. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. David T. Bennett. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital vs. James Brewer et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Mabin Cook. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Rae L. Drake. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC vs. Katrina Lewis. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Mark C. Mitchell. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Sabrina L. Reeves. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Hannah R. Richie. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Alicia A. Sams. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Katrina Y. Santos. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Amber M. Spencer. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Chloe A. Stancell et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Arvest Bank vs. Victor J. Stillions. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Tanya E. Stone. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Paul R. Cline. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Rachel L. Fitchue. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Tamara N. Frezzell. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $110.50.

Roger Ray Gates. Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that had entered intersection/so close to cause hazard and operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $235.50.

Christian S. Hamlin. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Larry W. Henson. Non-support. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Justin S. Hylton. DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle without obtaining new driver's license after being revoked/suspended and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $750. Two years unsupervised probation.

Levi J. Lemke. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Kelly D. McAdams. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Jennifer Marie Mills. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Astri Y. Montague-Perez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Amber Marie Medel. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and passing bad check. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jose W. Nunez. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $414.50.

Amy Perry. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Patrick T. Reale. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Porfirio Torres. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Guillermo Viveros Sanchez. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Michael A. Wilhelm. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Felonies:

Anngela L. Ehmes. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Chelsi Dawn Greene. Burglary and receiving stolen property. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Timothy L. Robbins. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Lester L. Smith. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jeremy A. Stocker. Tampering with motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.