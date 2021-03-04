Commission Minutes

Jan. 18

• Commissioners discussed the 2021 county budget.

Jan. 20

• Sheriff Rob Evenson and Prosecuting Attorney Maleia Cheney met with the commissioners.

• Presiding commissioner Bill Lant motioned to open the budget hearing at 10:02 a.m. He then asked McDonald County clerk Kimberly Bell to read her budget message and present the budget to the commission.

Commissioner Lant opened the floor for any questions or comments from those in attendance. Being none, eastern commissioner Jamey Cope motioned to accept the 2021 county budget as presented. Motion passed unanimously.

Also in attendance were Sheriff Rob Evenson and Prosecuting Attorney Maleia Cheney.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $202,765.08.

Jan. 25

• Bob Bond met with the commission to discuss issues with Split Log Road, south of Goodman. Commissioners told Bond he needed to take his concerns to the sheriff's department.

• Treasurer Sheila Fuller updated commissioners on a county certificate of deposit about to come due for renewal. After a short discussion, Commissioner Lant motioned to renew the CD for another six months. Motion passed unanimously.