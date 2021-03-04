This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan. 31
Piuleen Santeresia Sohl, 25, Springfield, exceeded posted speed limit
Feb. 1
Reme Ann Nykole Clark, 24, Pineville, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident
Steven Todd Gorman, 60, Pineville, domestic assault
Theodore James Hiibel, 37, Goodman, domestic assault
Daniel Eugene Scott Kirkpatrick, 18, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle
Luis Olvera, 29, Noel, trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Feb. 3
Brian Randall Jordan, 33, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Ryan Kason Magel, 40, Washburn, DWI -- alcohol
Feb. 4
Trenton James Carrington, 20, Washburn, assault, robbery, kidnapping -- facilitating a felony/inflicting injury/terrorizing
Feb. 5
Rachel Diane Allen, 33, Stella, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and operated motor vehicle knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility
Jeremy Philip Amos, 33, Paola, Kan., DWI -- alcohol
Shawna Lee Longnecker, 40, Granby, tampering with motor vehicle and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Joe Arling McGuire, 31, Granby, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana