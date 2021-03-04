This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 31

Piuleen Santeresia Sohl, 25, Springfield, exceeded posted speed limit

Feb. 1

Reme Ann Nykole Clark, 24, Pineville, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

Steven Todd Gorman, 60, Pineville, domestic assault

Theodore James Hiibel, 37, Goodman, domestic assault

Daniel Eugene Scott Kirkpatrick, 18, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle

Luis Olvera, 29, Noel, trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Feb. 3

Brian Randall Jordan, 33, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Ryan Kason Magel, 40, Washburn, DWI -- alcohol

Feb. 4

Trenton James Carrington, 20, Washburn, assault, robbery, kidnapping -- facilitating a felony/inflicting injury/terrorizing

Feb. 5

Rachel Diane Allen, 33, Stella, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and operated motor vehicle knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility

Jeremy Philip Amos, 33, Paola, Kan., DWI -- alcohol

Shawna Lee Longnecker, 40, Granby, tampering with motor vehicle and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Joe Arling McGuire, 31, Granby, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana