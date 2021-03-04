Anderson Boy Scout Troop Receives Donation

Anderson's Boy Scout Troop 95 was blessed with a generous donation from fellow scouts earlier this week.

Assistant scoutmaster Tim Thurman explained that, in years past, there were two troops in town but due to restructuring, only one troop remains. In a generous act of solidarity, the now-disbanded troop chose to pay forward the $528.73 remainder of a donation they had formerly received.

"We had the choice to donate it to another organization in need and we chose to donate it to help Troop 95," said Toby Henson, who assisted with the former troop based out of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"It's not a whole bunch, but it'll pay for a pretty nice camping trip," Henson added. "I know it will be used responsibly."

Thurman said the funds will likely be used to replace and repair equipment, such as lanterns and camp stoves, and some may be used to assist with summer camp expenses in the coming months.