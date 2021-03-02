RELIGION: Who created and redeemed you?

"In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth." Genesis 1:1 (Read Genesis 1 and 2)

How did the heavens, the earth and everything in them come to be? The Bible clearly tells us that the one true God -- Jehovah God, who is one God, yet three persons, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit -- created them out of nothing by His almighty Word. Reading on in the first two chapters of Genesis, we see He said of that which He created, "Let there be ..." and "there was."

It is as the Scriptures teach: "By the word of the LORD the heavens were made, and all their host by the breath of His mouth" (Psalm 33:6); and, "By faith we understand that the universe was framed by the word of God, so that things that are seen were not made out of things which are visible" (Heb. 11:3).

That the LORD God created the heavens and earth and everything in them in six days is taught not only in the Genesis account but is repeated as a basis for the observance of the Sabbath in the Old Testament Scriptures. "For in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that is in them, and rested on the seventh day. Therefore the LORD blessed the Sabbath day and made it holy" (Ex. 20:11).

The Church, which is made up of all true believers of all time, has always held to the truthfulness of the Genesis account of creation and confesses with Nehemiah the prophet: "You alone are the LORD. You have made heaven, the heaven of heavens, with all their host, the earth and all that is on it, the seas and all that is in them; and You preserve them all. And the host of heaven worships You" (Neh. 9:6). So also, in the ancient creeds still used today, believers confess: "I believe in God the Father Almighty, Maker of heaven and earth."

This same God, who called all things into existence by His almighty Word, has also created each one of us. He formed the first man from the dust of the ground, breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and he became a living soul (Gen. 2:7). He created the first woman from the rib of Adam (Gen. 2:18ff.); and He created and formed each one of us in our mother's womb (Psalm 139:13-16).

Not only has He created us and given us life, He sent His only-begotten Son to die for us and bear the guilt and punishment for our sins that we might have life eternal through faith in Him; and He calls us to faith through the hearing of His life-giving Word. The Bible tells us: "But when the fullness of time came, God sent forth His Son, born from a woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law, that we might receive the adoption as sons" (Gal. 4:4-5); and, "You are all sons of God by faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ" (Gal. 3:26-27).

This means that the LORD God has created you, forming you in the womb, and, even though you knew Him not because of the sin inherent in each of us through Adam's fall (John 1:1-14; Gen. 3), He came into this world a true man to pay for your sins and make you His own, and He calls you to faith in Him through His gracious word of forgiveness and life in His Son, Jesus Christ! "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life" (John 3:16).

O LORD God, Creator of the heavens, the earth, and all things, thank You for making me, giving me breath, and for giving me life through faith in the Son. Graciously keep me in the true and saving faith unto life everlasting. Amen.

[Devotion by Randy Moll. Scripture quoted from The Holy Bible, Modern English Version. Copyright © 2014 by Military Bible Association. Published and distributed by Charisma House.]