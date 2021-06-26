Missouri State Fair entry deadlines approaching

It's less than 50 days until "Our Missouri Celebration" at the 2021 Missouri State Fair. Please consider checking out all of the contests and livestock shows the Fair has to offer. Important deadlines for some entries are approaching quickly.

July 15: Queen Contest

July 20: Agriculture -- Country Hams, Mild Cured Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Snack Sticks & Jerky; Fine Arts: Missouri Junior Top 50, Photography, Porcelain, Amateur/Professional;

Home Economics -- All Entries: Bothwell Regional Health Center's "Naturally-Sweetened Dessert Contest, "Missouri Beef Council "Round Steak" Recipe Contest, "Maxine's Yeast Dinner Rolls" Cooking Contest, "Appetizer Dip" Cooking Contest, "Gourmet Mac 'n Cheese" Cooking Contest, "Frosted Cupcakes" Cooking Contest -- all ages.

July 23: Opening Day Parade Entries by 5 p.m.

July 26: Draft Horse, Draft Horse Pull, Pony Pull

July 31: Agriculture: Dairy Products

Deadlines for 4-H and FFA Dairy Market Wether Goat were July 1.

For the latest Missouri State Fair exhibitor information visit: https://www.mostatefair.com. The Missouri State Fair will be Aug. 12-22 in Sedalia.