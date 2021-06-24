Wimpey Is Lifelong Goodman Resident

GOODMAN -- Steve Wimpey is a lifelong Goodman resident and has strong feelings about his town.

"I've lived here all my life except for about six months when I first got married," he said.

His family was moving in on Main Street on the day he was born, the story goes. When he and his wife Sinda got married in 1975, they settled in Anderson for a few months because she was 17 and still attending McDonald County High School. Steve was 18 at the time and had graduated from Neosho High School.

He went to trade school at Franklin Tech in Joplin and became a machinist and then went to work in a machine shop in Sulphur Springs, Ark. He worked there for 19 years. Sinda was working at Walmart as a receiving clerk and eventually gave birth to a son, Adam. She would go on to retire from Walmart after 37 years. Following Steve's time at the machine shop, he briefly worked at New-Mac Electric but was forced into early retirement due to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

He said it was "very tough. Very mentally tough when you don't feel like working and you're wanting to work. I actually went through a depression for a while there. Nobody knows what it's like until they go through it. When you're used to being able to provide for your family and being told you're not able to is rough. You try to go out and work and then you get yourself down even worse."

Twenty-two years ago, Steve was also diagnosed with cancer. He goes to the Mayo Clinic for treatment. At his last checkup, he was cancer-free and has been for four and a half years, he said.

"It's hard being disabled," he said. "I've got all the respect for my wife. I give all the credit to my wife. She's my biggest supporter. I feel like she's the backbone of our family. I call her my rock."

Steve and Sinda have three grandsons, ages 19, 16 and 9.

"I love my grandkids. I love my family and all my friends," he said.

Goodman has had good times and bad times, and Steve has seen both, he said.

"I remember when Main Street was so busy you couldn't get down it because of everyone shopping, and I've seen it dead like it is now," he said.

He remembers when downtown had two grocery stores, a cafe, a shoe store, an insurance office, a hardware store, a furniture store, two barbershops, a beauty shop, a bank, a drug store and a lumber yard.

"It's sad to see it die out, but that happens with time," he said.

He said he volunteered for about 15 years with the ball program mowing, helping run the program, helping with concessions, etc.

"I enjoyed the kids. I still sneak out and mow every now and then. That's one of my greatest accomplishments for the town."

Years ago he helped with an effort to improve streets. The city had received a grant for streets, and an alderman told him that if the city could deepen the ditches along the streets, that would save work hours and allow for more paving, he said. He said after work every day he and others helped work on ditches. He noted he would like to see the streets improved again.

"I'd like to see our streets done. I'd really like to see our streets done all at the same time," he said.

He also said he approves of the town's new playground because there are always children playing on it and that means they are outside in nature rather than inside playing video games.

"I think we're going on a good path now," he said of the town. "I think the future is bright."

He noted he ran for tax collector this year and lost by 15 votes.

"People say you can't state your opinion unless you get involved. I'm good with it. I got more votes than I thought I probably would," he said.

He concluded, "I just love our little city, or I wouldn't have been here this long."