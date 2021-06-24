The Manning Farm: seven generations and counting

Over 150 years ago, while the Civil War raged on, Galen Manning's great, great grandfather, George Washington Manning, came to Southwest Missouri from Tennessee to join up with the Confederate militia that had convened about a mile from where Galen's home now sits. While they were camped, the soldiers walked down into the valley to drink from the spring that still sits at the bottom of Galen's back yard. The serene setting made such an impression on George Washington Manning that he returned after the Civil War and purchased the surrounding acreage.

That was the birth of what has today grown into the 600-acre Manning Family Farm. "My grandkids are the seventh generation of Mannings to live on this land," said Galen Manning, Farm Family of the Year honoree from McDonald County. "We actually have a young soldier buried on our property who died while the troops were camped here. He was honored with a stone marker like they have in Arlington National Cemetery to designate him an Unknown Soldier of the Confederate States Army."

Of course, for Galen, it all began as a boy growing up on the family farm. "My dad didn't have the corn maze or anything like that, so he used all the land for traditional farming of cattle and hay," Galen said. "My life was constantly building or mending fences and hauling hay. We always knew what our plans for the summer were going to be."

And Galen loved the life and knew farming was all he ever wanted to do. So he went off to college and earned an associate degree in farm management. When he married his wife Barbie in 1976, he got a job at Walmart, which at the time was a relatively small company. He thought he would be part-time Walmart and full-time farmer. But the Walmart career took off and it wound up being full-time until he retired in 2005.

Barbie, who also grew up on a farm right across the river from Galen, was a school teacher for many years. The story of their romance is particularly unique because their fathers were childhood friends. The families grew up together but never imagined that it would lead to a marriage that has gone on for 44 years now.

Galen believes that for a family farm to survive and thrive today, you need to offer something others don't. "You have to be creative," Galen said. "You may need to look at what your assets are and see how you can use them to do something beyond traditional farming." With this in mind, the Mannings ran a very popular corn maze and pumpkin patch for about fifteen years. "We would have up to 25,000 visitors every year to our corn maze and pumpkin patch," Galen said. "But we got fifteen years older and the work was taking a toll on us. Barbie and I decided that 2019 would be the final year for the Right Choices Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch." Galen and Barbie are now doing traditional farming as well as another unique venture that has proved to be very successful: The Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm.

"The Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm is located on our land. It's run by our daughter Charity and her husband Jon," Galen noted. "Barbie and I are able to spend more time helping with the tree farm now that we have let go of our annual duties with the corn maze and pumpkin patch. But we do miss seeing all the people who used to visit us each fall. We will cherish the friendships we developed with so many people forever."

All three of their children worked on the farm growing up. Their middle child, Charity, who is 40, followed in her mother's footsteps as a school teacher as well as taking on the Christmas tree farming. Joshua, 42, is their oldest and a pastor at Community Baptist Church in Noel, Mo. And Amy, their youngest at age 35, is the McDonald County library director.

Galen's older brother Gary retired at the same time Galen did and he's the mechanic and carpenter of the operation and remains a key player in their success. "The Lord has just blessed us," Galen said. "We all pitch in together and make it work."

Barbie and Galen Manning

A drone image provides an aerial view of the Manning Farm's Christmas tree plot in McDonald County.

Christmas trees are among the crops grown on the Manning Farm in McDonald County.

A drone image provides an aerial view of the Manning Farm along the Elk River in McDonald County.

A drone image provides an aerial view of the Manning Farm along the Elk River in McDonald County.

A wooden fence leads up to the barn on the Manning Farm north of Southwest City.

Galen Manning opens a gate on the farm.