SWC Aldermen Hear Request For Internet At Ballfield

SOUTHWEST CITY -- During Southwest City's regular meeting of the board of alderman on Tuesday, City Clerk Krystal Austen updated the council on the success of the ballpark concession stand.

Austen reported that the stand is averaging 10 card users per game and she expects that number will increase as more people learn that cards are accepted. She estimated that the stand has generated $100 to $200 in revenue for the ball program each evening it has been open.

Austen then spoke about the possibility of internet service at the ballpark to support the concession stand's Square credit/debit card reader.

She said that the startup cost would total $185.60 and would include the one-time purchase of a modem, a $25 activation fee, and a monthly fee of $45.95 for 5 Gbps.

Austen and ball director Chloe Lucas have also utilized Square's reporting system to refine the stand's menu to create specials and add items for next season.

Sharon McConnell, of 1003 Mill Street, approached the council requesting to place a tiny home on her property after a house fire resulted in the complete loss of her home.

Mayor Blake noted that the property would need to be completely cleared of burnt remnants before a building permit could be issued, but added that McConnell's not truly building a structure, she is placing one -- similar to a shed or an RV.

The council ultimately voted to allow McConnell temporary living quarters on her property so long as progress is being made on a permanent residence.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to two motor vehicle accidents, issued six tickets, made one arrest, taken two reports, recovered one stolen vehicle, provided aid to neighboring agencies twice and taken 95 calls for service.

Chief Gow later spoke about repairs that need to be made to the police department. He reminded council members that, years back, there was a leak between the station and the building to the north that caused the wall to mold, bulge and, recently, has invited a snake inside.

The council agreed to put the project out for bid.

On behalf of Public Works Director Shane Clark, Clerk Austen reported that the street department has been mowing and cleaning up Blankenship Park following Old Timer's Day and the fishing derby. The department has also filled some of the larger potholes in town and will begin working on the remainder next week, if possible. As for the wastewater department, a large obstruction was discovered in the sewer system at the ballpark which was causing pipes to back up.

In other business, the council:

• Revisited Rigoberto Ocampo's building permit request for his property at 307 Chickasaw Street. After surveying his property following the last meeting, Mayor Blake explained that Ocampo does not have the space to expand outwards on his property and the building isn't structurally sound to expand upwards.

• Spoke about the T-Mobile Hometown Grant which will award 100 towns with populations of less than 50,000 with up to $50,000 to revitalize the community.

• Agreed to place recycling containers, as needed, behind City Hall at no cost to the city.

• Received an update from Clerk Austen regarding ARPA funds.

• Paid bills in the amount of $5,341.68.