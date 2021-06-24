RELIGION: He Who Is Not of God Does Not Hear

It was a blessing to have all the fathers with us on Father's Day. We recognized them and asked that God will guide and bless them. Shelley Hall and Kitty Collingsworth were celebrating birthdays and Mitchell and Abby Lett were celebrating their anniversary. Special prayers were requested for the Gary Thomas family and prayers of healing for Molly, Cleo, Lainey, Mona Lee, Becky, Raye Deen, Ray, Earl, Rhonda, Vincent and Elmo. Rick Lett and Janet Chaney shared praises.

"Redemption Found," a study of Job 19:19-29, was the adult Sunday school lesson taught by Terry Lett. "Believers can trust God to be faithful to them and people enduring hardships need each other to show compassion to them."

Linda Abercrombie shared a Father's Day devotional, "Our Heavenly Father," and read John 20:17. "Our Heavenly Father" puts people in our lives to reflect His love for us.

Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregation in singing hymns of praise. We were blessed with special praise music from Jerry Abercrombie, who sang "Thanks to Calvary," and Karen, who sang "Daddy's Hands." Mitchell Lett asked God's blessing upon the offertory and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers.

Our pastor, Brother Mark Hall, continued in part two of the sermon series, "Who Are You?" and began by reading Acts 9:1-5. In verse five, Jesus says, "I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting. It is hard for you to kick against the goads." Brother Mark told us that up to that day, Paul had made his life's work to lock up and kill Christians.

"The world since has been at war with Jesus Christ. How has He survived all these thousands of years? Christians seem to be the enemy these days. More Christians are killed for their beliefs now than anything else. How has Jesus Christ survived all of this? Because He has still and will continue to make Himself known. The book of Revelation is about the revelation of Jesus Christ. He is determined to reveal Himself to every age and to the end of the world. Why does the world hate Jesus Christ and make war against Christianity?"

In Sunday's message, Brother Mark asked, "Who Is Jesus," and talked about two "I Am's." In John 11:25, Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live." And in John 14:6, Jesus said, "I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me."

Brother Mark told us that those two are reasons that the world hates Jesus Christ and Christianity. With the help of several in the congregation in a little skit, Brother Mark explained how Jesus is the door.

"We live in spiritual darkness. Jesus Christ is the light of the world. To see the Father, we must go through Jesus Christ. He is the way, the truth and the life and He is also the door. We must leave our sins at the door with Jesus Christ if we want to get through the door to our Heavenly Father. The world goes to war over leaving our sins at the door because they don't like it that way. They want to bypass Jesus Christ and hold on to their sin and not have to confess their wrongdoing. The world wants to tell you that there are other ways to get to the other side and take your sin with you. Going around Jesus is more prevalent today than ever before and will only lead you to hell."

Brother Mark told us that even though we may not intend to go around Jesus Christ, it is a spirit of error and a mistake that can cost your all.

"We live in the spirit of the world and fall under the spirit of the anti-Christ which is saying 'no' to Christ and think we don't need Him to get where we are going. The spirit of the anti-Christ is all around us. When you add "Christ" to Jesus' name, it changes everything. Saying Jesus Christ is saying He is Savior and anything else is anti-Christ."

In closing, Brother Mark referred to 1 John 4:1-6, which talks about Jesus being the only way. Verse three says, "And every spirit that does not confess that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is not of God. And this is the spirit of the Anti-Christ, which you have heard was coming and is now already in the world." Brother Mark told us that there is a spirit of error all over the world as he read verses five and six, "They are of the world. Therefore they speak as of the world, and the world hears them. We are of God. He who knows God hears us; he who is not of God does not hear us. By this, we know the spirit of truth and the spirit of error."

Brother Mark told us that there are good people, but they just don't believe they have to leave their sin at the door of Jesus Christ. They want another way around. That mistake leads to hell. "You can't fool people who know Jesus as the Christ. He is the way, the truth and the life and we must check our sin in at the door with Him. That's why Jesus wants you to know who He is, so He can save you."

We invite you to worship with us next Sunday at 11 a.m. as Brother Mark will bring us part three of "Who Jesus Is." Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

