Pineville American Legion Sends Students to Boys and Girls State

PINEVILLE -- Pineville American Legion, Post 392, sponsored six students this year for Boys and Girls State. The Legion, which raises funds through various fundraisers and monthly dinners throughout the year, sent the six students to Warrensburg for the program.

Erika Medina, 17, is one of the five girls Post 392 sponsored to attend Missouri Girls State. Girls State takes place June 24 through June 26, allowing the girls to live in their dorms and attend the program for a total of six days. Medina said she is excited to attend Girls State because she is passionate about social justice. The incoming senior said she wants to be a lawyer and said Girls State will help her with that career goal.

"I want to be a lawyer, as my career, so I thought this was a pretty good opportunity for me to know a little bit more about what's happening," Medina said. "They also offer classes for law, so I thought that was really good and was a good chance for me to feed into that aspect of government."

Medina said that while she attends Missouri Girls State, she plans to run for an office while sharing her platform of equality and social justice.

"Ever since I was little, I always liked the idea of justice, this has played a big role in my life because I don't like people being unfair," Medina said.

Medina said, in addition to running for an office in the program and attending law classes, she is looking forward to meeting new people and learning new things.

Erika Carlton, 17, said she is looking forward to Missouri Girls State because she thinks everyone should understand the government and politics. Carlton added she is looking forward to attending Girls State as she can receive college credit after attending the program and passing a test. Carlton said the hosts of Missouri Girls State are aiding a number of students in their studies.

"They're helping a lot of kids out," Carlton said. "They're helping girls out, and the boys out too, to help them kind of get an idea on life since it teaches you the political stuff. And they have multiple classes you can go and take. I just think it's something that everybody should try and be a part of if it's going to help out their future."

Carlton said she plans to run for assessor while at Girls State as she has some interest in the line of work as a career option. Carlton said she is looking forward to taking classes and getting college credits where she can.

Matthew McCall, 17, attended Missouri Boys State in Warrensburg June 12 through June 19. Before McCall's trip, he said he was most excited to start a business at Boys State as well as listen to the speakers at the event.

"One of the things I'm most looking forward to are the speakers they have," McCall said. "They're going to have one of the former senators from Missouri. They'll also have a bunch of other people. I'm going to ask some questions to some of those people and I think that'll be one of the highlights there."

McCall said he thinks he will be able to take what he learns at Boys State and bring it home with him, to McDonald County. In addition to what McCall anticipates learning, he's also excited about the possibility of gaining a scholarship through Boys State.

"It's helped me because there are scholarships for Boys State, and that's helped me signing up for those," McCall said. "Those are some of the first scholarship stuff that I've had to sign up for. And I'd like to be more involved in the community and help out, so that's helped me realize that."

The Pineville American Legion sends students to Boys and Girls State each year. The program teaches the students about government, how a city is run, leadership skills, and offers classes for college credit through the program.

Carlton