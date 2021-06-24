NOEL -- The Noel Woman's Club meeting was held on June 8, 2021, at the Methodist Church. Nine members were in attendance and recited the pledge of allegiance and Lord's Prayer.

This was our potluck dinner month, meal first then meeting. The hostess was Barb Ittner and the menu was hot dogs with all the fixings. It sure was good. We have some good cooks in our club!

Roll call was taken and minutes read by Vicki Barth and accepted with a motion by Debbie Powell and seconded by Dot Harner. The treasurer's report was then given by Bonnie Leonard. It was moved to accept by Linda Jefferson, seconded by Joyce Britten, and passed.

A report was given on the cemetery donations from this past Memorial Day. This was better than previous years due to many not being able to get out last year due to covid-19. The money collected during the Memorial Day weekend was turned over to the Cemetery Board for mowing and maintenance of the cemetery. We want to thank Alesia Parrish for her help this year and in the many past years. She generously donates her time to sit at the cemetery.

We discussed our flea market booth at "Rags to Riches," which is going well and making a little money.

Bonnie Leonard is our birthday girl this month. Happy Birthday, Bonnie!

Next month our meeting will be on Tuesday, July 13, and our hostess will be Bonnie Leonard. Our program will be on scrap-booking and Linda Jefferson will be teaching us the basics.

We invite you to join us for a meeting and become a member. For more information, please call President Melissa Lance at 417-455-6674.