New Restaurant To Open In Pineville

PINEVILLE -- Sofia Hurley, 57, and Kevin Hurley, 57, will open Hurley's Old Bay, a family-style restaurant, in Pineville. The restaurant's soft opening will take place in a month, with the official opening to take place within the next two months. The restaurant owners hope to serve the public and a target demographic: horseback riders.

Kevin Hurley purchased the property where Hurley's Old Bay opened in 1998. The couple will open the restaurant with a family-style menu, offering one menu per meal. The couple plans to serve dinner Friday nights, breakfast, lunch and dinner on Saturdays, and lunch following church on Sundays. Hurley said he initially wanted to open the restaurant to cater to horseback riders as there are many horseback-riding friendly campgrounds nearby, with limited food options. Hurley said the restaurant will have two different entrances, one for vehicles and one for individuals on their horses.

"We're going to practice this thing until we can get it, speed-wise, we can have it pretty efficient for everyone," Hurley said. "With horseback riders, they all like to ride in together and they like to ride out together, so you pretty much have to be on the ball. And that's what we're working towards."

Hurley said the restaurant is located near the state forest, targeting individuals who may be hiking, and off a scenic highway, making the drive to the restaurant more enjoyable.

"It utilizes what was here, which is the state forest, and that's a draw for the horseback riders," Hurley said. "Not only that, it's on a scenic byway up K Highway, and I'm less than a quarter-mile off the highway."

Sofia Hurley, wife to Kevin Hurley, said she will cook everything from scratch that will be served at the restaurant: down to the sour cream. Sofia said some meals she has in mind, as the menu will change per meal, include a traditional breakfast menu, meatloaf, and pork steak. Sofia said she is excited to be able to open the restaurant with her husband.

"The biggest thing for me is it's something that Kevin and I are doing together," Sofia said. "We've wanted something like this for a long time. I've wanted for several years to be able to work from home in some type of manner, and this is just that perfect opportunity."

Hurley said the restaurant is unique as it has no roof, letting customers view the pine trees overhead.

"When I designed the restaurant, I designed the seating area to hold about 40-50 people, but there's no roof on this thing," Hurley said. "It's like a seating area with no roof, so it utilizes the scenery here. I have huge 70-foot pine trees above your head, and you get to sit out in the open, with walls around you, and enjoy the outdoors. And that's one of the draws that the horseback riders really like about it."

Hurley said he is most excited to interact with the horseback riders and the locals. Hurley added that the restaurant will be family-friendly while offering a unique environment.

"It's just like coming home, and that's what it's all about here," Hurley said.