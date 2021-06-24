McDonald County Obituaries for June 24, 2021

Marilynn Moritz

Dec. 27, 1946

June 14, 2021

Marilynn Moritz, 74, of Anderson, Mo., died Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

She was born Dec. 27, 1946, in Elmhurst, Ill., to Orval Vinton and Mary Beryl (Baker) Moritz. She graduated from MSSC in Joplin in 1982, with a bachelor's degree in education. She worked at the Noel School in special education for five years and taught at Southwest City Elementary for 23 years. She was a member of the Noel United Methodist Church, though currently attending the United Methodist Church in Anderson. She was a member of Noel Women's Club, Eastern Star and delivered meals to homebound residents in Anderson. She enjoyed singing in the choir, researching genealogy, reading and writing poems.

She is survived by her three children, Kent Lincoln (Kristy) of Walnut Creek, Calif., Kathy Knott (Derek) of Prior Lake, Minn., Kristy Thompson of Anderson; a brother, Robert Moritz (Jill) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and four granddaughters.

Visitation was held Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home. Cremation followed the visitation service.

Memorial contributions may be given to the McDonald County School Foundation, P.O. Box 84, Anderson, MO 64831 or in care of the funeral home.

Geneva Dell Testerman

July 30, 1938

June 18, 2021

Geneva Dell Testerman, 82, of Noel, Mo., died Friday, June 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born July 30, 1938, in Stella, Mo., to Dannie S. and Mollie (Cook) Carter. She married Don on Dec. 28, 1958. She worked many years at Empire Gas in Noel and then began employment with the Ozark Funeral Home, working in the office and assisting with visitations and funerals. She enjoyed cooking, was an avid bowler and St. Louis Cardinals fan. She often played the piano and sang at church. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers, Gene, Bill, Farrell, Claud, Junior, Troy, Floyd; and a sister, Edna West.

She is survived by her husband, Don Testerman of the home; two children, Ron Testerman (Sue) of Noel, Kim Spratt (Pat) of Broken Arrow, Okla.; two grandsons; and a sister, Juanita Whelan (Hank) of Plainfield, Ill.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastors Bob Cartwright and Bob Holloway officiating. Burial followed in Tracy Cemetery.

