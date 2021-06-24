McDonald County Library To Acquire Books By Local Author

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County Library will soon offer adult mystery novels written by McDonald County native, Sigrid Hodgson. Hodgson will be added to the collection of approximately 50 local authors at McDonald County Library.

Hodgson, who writes under the pen name Sigrid Vansandt, has been writing since 2014. Hodgson is currently working on her ninth book, also a mystery novel. Hodgson said she is humbled and happy to have her books added to the McDonald County Library, as it makes her feel more connected to the county.

"It's really a lovely, wonderful, kind of thing to think that that's my home," Hodgson said. "My mother was raised in Pineville and her mom and dad were both teachers, so my grandfather, Glenn Vansandt, was the principal of Pineville. So, to think that there's a little piece of me that's connected to them, and my whole love of McDonald County, just a little piece of me in there is really heartwarming."

Hodgson said McDonald County is one of her favorite places, and a sense of community is reflected in her books being available in the library.

"I always felt like McDonald County was one of the most special places on the planet," Hodgson said. "And I still feel like it is. And it retains such a special quality about it and the people there."

Hodgson said she has been supported as an author by different organizations and businesses in McDonald County.

"We've always been very tight-knit and supportive of each other," Hodgson said. "Maybe I'll have a great-grandchild, or something someday walk in there and say, 'this is grandma's book!'" Hodgson said, laughing.

Hazel Sheets, director of the McDonald County Library, said the library actively supports local authors and will continue to do so.

"You shop local, you eat local, and I encourage everyone to read local too," Sheets said. "In addition, the library is here to help local authors as much as we can. We even place a special sticker on the spine of the book that lets the community know which book is written by a local author."

Sheets said there are local authors in each genre at the library, and she encourages the community to look at work published by locals.

Katharine Reut is currently undergoing training at the McDonald County Library to be a cataloger. Reut said her job will include ordering books, including books from local authors, and adding works to the library database. Reut said she, and other employees at the library, include local work any time they can.

"I think especially if someone comes into the library and they see something that someone locally did, they get excited," Reut said. "Actually, it could probably encourage them to want to maybe do something like that, and think that, 'Oh, I can write a book, and my local library could have it and other people could read it.'"

Reut said, in addition to the McDonald County Library hosting local authors, other local works are found in the library too, like films made by local artists. Reut said every work, whether it be a book or a film, includes a sticker with "local author" printed on it, to showcase local works.

"I think it's really nice to be able to have that comradery with the community," Reut said. "It's just encouraging, and if more people knew that we were welcoming that, and that we were more than willing to accept that partnership, then I think more people would get involved in it."

Hodgson's books will be ordered and available at the McDonald County Library soon, as well as at three branches of the library.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Local author sticker placed on each local work at McDonald County Library. McDonald County Library has an award-winning book written by a local author entitled Thieves in the Night, written and illustrated by Jo Pearcy.