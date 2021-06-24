Little Sugar Farm Offers Farmhouse, Glampsites

JANE -- Two miles east of Jane, just past a one-lane bridge and down a sun-speckled dirt road bordering Little Sugar Creek, Jana Reishus invites guests to unwind and soak in the countryside. The quaint farmhouse and outlying glampsites of Little Sugar Farm Glamping and Gathering are nestled into the Ozark hillside, just out of GPS reach.

Jana and her sister Niki have fond childhood memories of summers spent with their grandparents, Clark and June, exploring the rolling fields and lush creekside. The 376-acre homestead has been in their family for more than 100 years and has supported five generations before them.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a picturesque farmhouse that appears largely untouched by time, surrounded by mature trees and pasture land. Reishus' grandparents occupied the home from the mid-'60s, raising pigs, chicken and cattle and tending to the hay fields.

The structure boasts 2,800 square feet, with three bedrooms, a bunk room, two fireplaces, two living areas and a hand-scrawled cement step in the cellar dating back to 1914. When Reishus' father passed in 2004, Jana and her sister stepped away from their careers as flight attendants to care for their ailing grandfather for two years.

Four years later, the sisters opened the doors of the farmhouse to guests, creating the first vacation rental of its kind in the area.

After Jana and her husband Paul had an empty nest, they began to brainstorm ways to reinvest into Little Sugar Farm. That's when the couple was inspired to incorporate glamping.

What is glamping?

"In a nutshell, glamping is luxury camping with upscale amenities," Reishus says.

Little Sugar Farm offers two ways to glamp -- in a safari tent or a bell tent.

Safari tents feature queen-sized beds on fixed platforms. These tents are all-electric and equipped with small refrigerators, coffee makers, linens, pillows and a chandelier to top it off.

Bell tents feature chic decor, two twin beds that can be arranged to accommodate four people and views overlooking the creek.

There are four safari tents and three bell tents available, with enough space between each glamping site to allow for optimal peace.

The newly-constructed shower house offers four full bathrooms, two outdoor showers with natural accents and an outdoor kitchen with a Coleman stove, a toaster oven, a grill and a sprawling patio with tables, chairs and umbrellas.

Guests are welcome to fish and float along the waterways, trek through nature trails, soak up the sun and sounds on one of the patio decks and roast marshmallows over an open fire before hitting the hay atop a cozy, organic cotton mattress.

Little Sugar Farm offers 80 acres of farmland with fauna and flora-flanked trails meandering throughout and the crisp, cool waters of the Little Sugar Creek running adjacent.

A variety of classic games and activities are available on-site as well, such as horseshoes and cornhole.

Through it all, the most rewarding aspect of Little Sugar Farm is the chance to connect with guests. With Reishus' upbeat attitude, she is easy to befriend.

She explained that guest contact, or respectful lack of, is a priority at the farm. From answering questions to lighting a fire, the Reishus are happy to help. And if the guests are more inclined to seek solitude, they are welcome to explore the property privately as well.

In addition to being an oasis for individuals, Little Sugar Farm is also a great location for retreats, conferences and social gatherings of all types. Reishus can also provide catering coordination, continental breakfasts, shuttle services, professional photography and two large barns for events.

Little Sugar Farm opens for the season in April and winds down in November. To learn more, visit littlesugarfarm.com.

PHOTO COURTESY OF SUNSHINE JOY/The square, side-walled safari tents provide the outdoor experience with the creature comforts of home. Each glampsite includes a shaded porch, queen sized bed, fan, refrigerator, coffee maker and chandelier lighting.

PHOTO COURTESY OF SUNSHINE JOY/The views from atop the hill at Little Sugar Farm are crowd-pleasers. From the outdoor kitchen and patio (right) you can see Little Sugar Creek while views from a safari tent (left) look over rolling hills and greenery.