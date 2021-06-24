Land Transfers

Ronald F. Virta, Susan Virta and Trustee of The Virta Family Trust Dated August 10, 2016, to WKC, LLC, William Evans and Mary Evans. Sec. 27, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Ellen F. Mayfield to Thomas Walker and Sunny Walker. Sec. 15, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Gerald J. Clark to Clark Property Enterprises, LLC. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 87. McDonald County, Mo.

Fredrick M. Sexson to Brian Tackett. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 7. McDonald County, Mo.

Brenda D. Cook to Brenda Wilkins. Bub-Ann. Lot 1 and Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Lauren M. Watkins and Matthew Wilkins to Kevin Arnold, Ellen Arnold, Chris Arnold and Christian Arnold. McMillen Heights. Lot 16 through Lot 19. McDonald County, Mo.

Roddy Lett and Malessa R. Lett to William Dyar and Debora Dyar. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Hardenbergh Properties, LLC to AAJ Alliance Group, LLC. Sec. 20, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. Woodhaven Sub-division Phase III. Lot 5 and Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.