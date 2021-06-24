Hundreds Flock To Amish Fish Fry

Roman Miller watches over the Hercules gas engine that is powering a homemade ice cream maker. An auctioneer calls out, while dozens of bonnet-covered ladies make coleslaw from scratch, dole out delicious desserts and dredge pieces of chicken and fish that are almost ready to fry.

The Rocky Comfort Amish community is holding a fundraiser, hoping to raise money for its schools.

The Amish, known for their pursuit of the simple life, rely on the land and each other to carve their way. Miller said he can be interviewed for an article, but declines to have his picture made.

Amish people, who dress in traditional black and blue simple clothes, refrain from having their photos made. Miller, however, is eager to talk about the ice cream making, which is his usual job when the fundraisers are held.

The engine is his, and he knows it best. "So, if it gets temperamental, I know what to do," he said, smiling.

"This is always my post."

The Amish community generally holds two fundraisers a year, but the global health pandemic put a damper on things last year.

On this Friday night, the donation-only all-you-can-eat fish fry and chicken dinner -- complete with slaw, beans, hush puppies, drinks and desserts -- draws a large crowd.

Miller consults with his wife, who asks the lady in the kitchen who rolled the plastic silverware.

She rolled 700 settings, but they ran out. She rolled a few more.

A large circus tent with tables and chairs provided shade for the hundreds who came. Miller said, in the past, people from northwest Arkansas, Barry County and Sarcoxie have made the trip. Usually, the majority of the crowd comes from a 30-mile radius.

As people finish their dinners and desserts, auctioneers from the Amish community take turns selling items ranging from homemade breads and cookies; pies, including French apple, coconut cream, cherry and chocolate; a puppy; hand-crafted yard art; an all-cedar doghouse; and everything from a drill set to used wagon wheels.

Profits generally go to fund anything related to the school, Miller said. But recent growth in the last two years may dictate building another school as well, he said.

As several in the crowd try to outbid each other, Miller's Hercules powers the ice cream container to turn. Usually, a five-gallon container can be finished in about 35 minutes, depending on the right amount of salt and ice, he said.

During the fundraiser, Miller was overseeing the ninth container of homemade ice cream, which means the crowd consumed some 45 gallons that evening -- or more.

It's an important job. Miller said he's simply the man who makes sure the ice cream maker keeps turning, not the guy who concocted the delicious recipe.

"I give the ladies the credit," he said, smiling.

This Hercules gas engine powers an ice cream maker during the Amish community's benefit fish fry. Roman Miller, who owns the engine, said he made 45 gallons of homemade vanilla ice cream.

This loaf of Montana wheat bread brought $15 from the top bidder during the auction Friday night. Homemade goods baked by Amish ladies created a bidding war as many wanted to claim a loaf of bread, cookies -- or a delicious pie.