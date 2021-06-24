Get Your Motor Running: Car, Bike Show A Success

Neighbors pulled together to catapult a first-ever car and bike show into a winning category.

"Everybody worked together to make it happen," said LaSandra McKeever, event co-organizer.

One lady drove to town for ice, another worked McKeever's booth at the event for a half-day.

All vendors and community members joined to help make the first-ever car and bike show at Mountain Happenings at Sim's Corner a go.

"Just showing up and being present is so important," McKeever said. "Everybody helped."

Larry Daniels took home the people's choice award for best car, while Trisha Caviness took home the award for best bike.

A total of 40 car and bike owners participated in the event, with 15 officially entering the competition.

Those who shared their cars and bikes enjoyed showing them off and visiting with others. Many were excited they did not have to pay an entry fee, she added.

"They got to enjoy the event at no cost," she said.

Several people were shocked to realize the event was a first, and many asked when the next car and bike show will take place, she said.

In all, more than 100 people voted for their favorite car and bike. Those who participated in a karaoke sing could receive two extra vote tickets. Once McKeever jump-started the karaoke, several joined in, singing back-to-back songs.

"It became a competition," she said, laughing.

The vendors who showed up -- those who usually participate at the weekly Farmers Market -- were very helpful and enjoyed the show as well. Attendees had the opportunity to see several clubs who roared by to show off their thunderous engines, she said.

The next big event at Mountain Happenings is the annual fall craft show and festival set for Saturday, Oct. 16. The event will include hayrides and a free dinner.

The Farmers Market will continue every Saturday there through October, with various themed events planned. For information, visit Mountain Happenings at Sim's Corner on Facebook.

LaSandra McKeever, right, awards Trista Caviness a trophy for people's choice in the best bike category.

LaSandra McKeever, left, gives Larry Daniels a trophy on Saturday, after his car was voted the people's choice winner.