Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Joshua Hare vs. Cynthia Vangunda. Dissolution.

Justin D. Miranda vs. Deanna L. Miranda. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Howard L. Ames. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Enoch A. Trejo Aguero. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ivan N. Hecht. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jaydon Anthony Rasmussen. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Melia M. Robertson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Cole A. Williams. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Rhonda L. Schmidt-Otoole. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Hailey Leann L. Stephens. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Aiswarya Arjun. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Darryl W. Dotson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lexcey L. Boyle. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dalon M. Krzemien-Strecker. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Juan F. Melendez. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jeanette Jones. Driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat.

The following cases were heard:

Taylor L. Heckman vs. Michael L. Heckman. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Shawn Ray Bundgard. Sell/purchase motor vehicle or trailer registered in this state without transferring certificate of ownership. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jeanette Jones. Driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Joshua M. Linhardt. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Nordamian Hadley Materne. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Sonya Decole Rose. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Katelyn M. Taber. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank vs. Sunny A. Brooks. Suit on account.

Rick Stockett vs. Chris Messer. Promissory note.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kady McElhaney. Contract -- other.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Travis Moore. Breach of contract.

Arvest Bank vs. Cole A. Williams. Breach of contract.

Bell Management, Inc. vs. Heath J. Riley et al. Unlawful detainer.

Total Loan Company, LLC vs. Yvonna Ezikiel. Breach of contract.

Jon Jones vs. Megan Mahoney. Unlawful detainer.

Dennis A. Maring vs. Devenson Kauwe. Small claims under $100.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jennifer L. Fields. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Shane D. Nelson et al. Unlawful detainer.

Siloam Springs Veterinary Clinic vs. Denise Nirka. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Sandy Richardson. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Margaret Willis. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

James E. Sanders. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Heather N. Bray. DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register motor vehicle and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Veronica L. Sheehan. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Christopher K. Osburn. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Dalon M. Krzemien-Strecker. DWI -- alcohol and as owner, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Erin Michelle Edmisten. Theft/stealing.

Linda L. Pennington. Theft/stealing.

Joseph Allen Venturella. Domestic assault.

Rhonda L. Schmidt-Otoole. Failed to place vehicle not in motion as near right hand side of highway as practicable and exceeded posted speed limit.

Michaella T. Thacker. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Tony Maloy King II. Failed to drive on right half of roadway was of sufficient width.

Kimberly D. Keeton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Megan N. Dee. Failed to register motor vehicle.

Tanner A. Wilson. Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

David Curtis Riggs. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Frederick W. Brooks. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Austin W. Miller. Driver operate commercial vehicle without seatbelt.

Sonia L. Mendez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Thomas J. Gilmore II. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jesus Ramos Llamera. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Austin B. Reece. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Richard D. Shmel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ervin L. Greene. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Megan N. Dee. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Irving S. Haney. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jeremy W. Leak. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Misael Sanchez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Allison T. Walker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ahmed M. Adam. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kaden Z. Campbell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Wrangler L. Beal. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Juan F. Melendez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jonathan Ordonez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Maria N. Jibas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brittaney L. Perryman. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Randi R. Kirk. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

David C. Stuart Jr. DWI -- alcohol.

Nordamian Hadley Materne. Robbery.

Synthia Marie Gonzalez. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Dwayne Jerry. Property damage and assault -- special victim.

Tony R. Wishon. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Jon G. Wren. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Larry W. Henson. Rape or attempted rape and sodomy or attempted sodomy.

Tony Ziegenfuss. Receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Levi H. Watkins. Murder and armed criminal action.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Health System vs. Robert E. Beaver. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Jovanny A. Bonilla. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Lisa Fox. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Kenneth Harp. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital vs. Thomas D. Hottinger et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Talisha L. Hudson et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Berly M. Jose. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Nixson H. Manuel. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Amber Roberts. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Christopher Samson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Sergio E. Santillan. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Lisa D. Terrazas et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Harold L. Alexander. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Eric W. Bird. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Chad R. Blevins. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Charley H. Jones II. Weight of axle group exceeded limit for highway. Guilty plea. Fine of $410.50.

Joshua M. Linhardt. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Nardamian H. Materne. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Austin W. Miller. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Kapil R. Nair. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Hunter C. Renaut. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Kamie Reselap. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $379.50.

Katelyn Michelle Taber. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Allison T. Walker. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Felonies:

Shannon W. Barwick. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident -- property damage exceeding $1,000. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Rickey L. Lamb. Murder. Guilty plea. Incarceration Department of Corrections, life with possibility of parole.

Lori A. Moura. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.