This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 31

Gene Ross Bateman, 39, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and violation of order of protection for adult

Joshua Louis Nelson, 35, Bella Vista, Ark., theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Kacee Charlene Probst, 40, Hutchison, Kan., out-of-state fugitive

June 1

Chad Raymond Jordan, 38, Goodman, failed to register motor vehicle/trailer and as owner, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

June 2

Bell Bernard Helgenberger, 39, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Heather Nicole McAffrey, 31, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Jeramy Glen Mitchell, 40, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Felix Arturo Sanchez-Mejia, 43, Centerton, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Mikalah Erin Williams, 27, Neosho, trespassing, theft/stealing and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

June 3

Stephen Lewis Hayes, 53, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol

Shawn Patrick Mall, 51, Maricopa, Ariz., domestic assault

Robert Anthony Ulrich, 35, no address given, out-of-state fugitive

Daniel J. Weimer, 52, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

June 4

Joshua Thomas Jordan, 32, Fair Grove, Mo., failure to register motor vehicle

Brittney Jomichele Polk, 30, Noel, as owner, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

June 5

Dikiri Ezra, 35, Anderson, as owner, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, domestic assault and failure to register motor vehicle

Levi Logan Morgan, 31, Sulphur Springs, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Park Sarafin, 35, Noel, domestic assault -- serious physical injury

Jason Alan White, 52, Monett, deliver/attempt to deliver/possess/deposit item prohibited at correctional facility city/county jail or private prison/jail