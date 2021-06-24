This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 31
Gene Ross Bateman, 39, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and violation of order of protection for adult
Joshua Louis Nelson, 35, Bella Vista, Ark., theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Kacee Charlene Probst, 40, Hutchison, Kan., out-of-state fugitive
June 1
Chad Raymond Jordan, 38, Goodman, failed to register motor vehicle/trailer and as owner, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
June 2
Bell Bernard Helgenberger, 39, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Heather Nicole McAffrey, 31, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Jeramy Glen Mitchell, 40, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Felix Arturo Sanchez-Mejia, 43, Centerton, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Mikalah Erin Williams, 27, Neosho, trespassing, theft/stealing and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
June 3
Stephen Lewis Hayes, 53, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol
Shawn Patrick Mall, 51, Maricopa, Ariz., domestic assault
Robert Anthony Ulrich, 35, no address given, out-of-state fugitive
Daniel J. Weimer, 52, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
June 4
Joshua Thomas Jordan, 32, Fair Grove, Mo., failure to register motor vehicle
Brittney Jomichele Polk, 30, Noel, as owner, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
June 5
Dikiri Ezra, 35, Anderson, as owner, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, domestic assault and failure to register motor vehicle
Levi Logan Morgan, 31, Sulphur Springs, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Park Sarafin, 35, Noel, domestic assault -- serious physical injury
Jason Alan White, 52, Monett, deliver/attempt to deliver/possess/deposit item prohibited at correctional facility city/county jail or private prison/jail