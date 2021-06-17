Summer School Offers Variety Of Classes

NOEL -- Summer school in McDonald County offers a variety of different classes and activities, according to Greg Capps, principal of Noel Primary School.

"Summer school has changed a lot since I was a kid," he said. "Now summer school offers all kinds of ways for kids to learn. This summer we have a big variety of classes. Our younger students are learning about spaces like gardens, farms, zoos as they explore the world. Older kids are learning about the big world around them. Through programs like Tech Lab and Wild Side, students have been making all kinds of fun creations. Sometimes they get a little messy, but that's half the fun at that age."

Capps said Noel Primary has more than 220 pre-K through third-grade students enrolled and 11 teachers.

"Normally we have so many teachers sign up to be part of the summer program that we have to split everyone into two-week shifts. This was definitely a challenging year which I believe resulted in far fewer staff signing on to work the summer program, though the number of students attending stayed fairly consistent. I'm pretty sure that just about all of the adults were ready for a well-earned break at the end of the school year, but we were fortunate to have the number of staff that we needed," he said.

Schools that are hosting summer school include McDonald County High School, White Rock Elementary, Pineville Primary and Pineville Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Noel Primary and, for the first time because Noel Elementary is getting a new roof, Southwest City Elementary, he said. Noel Primary is hosting both Noel Primary students and Southwest City's kindergarten through third-grade students.

Schools are still taking precautions due to covid-19, he said.

"We still follow a pretty tight set of protocols to ensure that students are not in a situation that could result in multiple people having to go into quarantine. Keeping classes apart, seating charts, multiple trips to wash hands, handling of bus loading and many other mandates are still in place to ensure that everyone stays as safe as possible," he said.

On June 11, the school district modified these precautions due to an outbreak of covid-19 in summer school. Read more about this in today's McDonald County Press. Students and staff members who are not vaccinated will now be required to wear masks until the outbreak subsides, according to a letter to parents.

Students can win prizes and gift cards by attending summer school.

"We have drawings every day for prizes," Capps said. "Like most of the schools, students can win money in the form of gift cards for Walmart. We also have a grand drawing for an iPad for students who have achieved perfect attendance throughout. Speaking of attendance, students who don't miss any days receive a $100 gift card which will be mailed to them later this summer. If they miss one day they earn $75, and even with two absences they still earn $50."

"Summer school helps students and families out in many ways," Capps concluded. "Not only do students get a great education, they get to have a variety of experiences that aren't always possible to do during a school year. Things such as field trips, water days and some unique hands-on activities add to the learning environment. Plus, it provides a place for students to go during the day when mom and dad have to work, as well as providing free breakfast and lunch to any student that wants it."