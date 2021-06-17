RELIGION: 'Come; for all things are now ready'

"Then said he unto him, A certain man made a great supper, and bade many: and sent his servant at supper time to say to them that were bidden, Come; for all things are now ready." Luke 14:16-17 (Read Luke 14:15-24)

You have been invited to the greatest banquet of all! Even though you are a sinner and deserving of God's eternal wrath and punishment, He sent His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, to fulfill the righteous demands of God's Law in your stead and then to suffer and die on the cross and bear the full punishment for your transgression and sin. God calls you through the preaching of the Gospel and invites you to receive His pardon and forgiveness and to be a part of His everlasting kingdom through faith in Christ Jesus.

The Bible tells us that "God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." (John 3:16). It tells us that "Jesus Christ ... loved us, and washed us from our sins in his own blood" (Rev. 1:5); that "in [Him] we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace" (Eph. 1:7); and that "Christ also hath once suffered for sins, the just for the unjust, that he might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh, but quickened by the Spirit" (1 Pet. 3:18).

And, the risen Lord Jesus even now is preparing a place for all who believe in Him, in the mansions of His Father's house (John 14:1-3). Through the preaching of this good news, God calls you to come to Him and receive the everlasting blessings of His kingdom.

Even now, as you read these words, God's Spirit calls you to "come; for all things are now ready" (Luke 14:17); and to "believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved" (Acts 16:31).

Jesus told the Parable of the Great Supper (Luke 14:15-24) to admonish His hearers for rejecting the salvation God was providing for them in His Son.

The Jews had the Old Testament Scriptures, which promised eternal salvation through the coming Messiah and Savior; but when Jesus, God's Son, came into this world to accomplish the salvation God had promised of old -- when the Gospel invitation went out: "Come; for all things are now ready" -- the Jews excused themselves for various reasons. They were too busy with the things of this world to come to Christ Jesus and receive from Him forgiveness for their sins and eternal life. One bought a piece of land and wanted to go and see it; another had bought five yoke of oxen and wanted to try them out; and another had just gotten married and could not come (cf. Luke 14:18-20).

What about you? This same Gospel invitation has gone out to you: "Come; for all things are now ready." Do you have time to come to Jesus and learn of Him and the eternal blessings He has won for you? Do you come to hear His life-giving Word and learn of God's offer and promise of forgiveness for all your sins and of the everlasting joys of heaven? Or, are you too busy with the cares and concerns of this life?

What is your excuse? Are you too busy checking on land or property? Do you have to try out that car or truck or tractor? Do you have to try out that new tool or toy? Are you too busy with work or school or business to come to Jesus? Have you married a wife and become too busy with family concerns to take time for church services and the hearing of God's Word? What is your excuse?

The excuses in Jesus' parable angered the man who made the great supper (v. 21). He said, "None of those men which were bidden shall taste of my supper" (v. 24).

Will God accept your excuse? Is not this a warning to us not to become so busy with other things in this life that we neglect that "one thing ... needful" (Luke 10:42)?

Jesus admonishes us to "seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness" (Matt. 6:33). And Jesus warns: "For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?" (Mark 8:36). "How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation; which at the first began to be spoken by the Lord, and was confirmed unto us by them that heard him" (Heb. 2:3)?

What did the master of the house in Jesus' parable then do that his house might be filled with guests? He sent his servants out into the streets and lanes of the city to bring in the poor, the maimed, the lame, and the blind. And, when there was yet room, he sent them out into the highways and hedges (where the poor often camped) to compel those there to come in (Cf. Luke 14:21-24.)

It is by the grace of God that we have heard the Gospel of Christ and come to trust in Him for forgiveness and life (Eph. 2:4-9); "and yet there is room" (v. 22)! Our Heavenly Father sends His servants out into the streets and lanes, and to the highways and hedges, to compel them to come in -- to call upon all, whether rich or poor, healthy or handicapped or sick, to come to Christ Jesus in faith and partake of the blessings of His kingdom.

Jesus commands His disciples to "Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature" (Mark 16:15). They are to preach "repentance and remission of sins ... in his name among all nations" (Luke 24:47). They are to say: "Come; for all things are now ready" (Luke 14:17). And, Jesus tells us: "He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned" (Mark 16:16).

Dear LORD God, our Savior, grant that we not neglect and excuse ourselves from partaking of the salvation so graciously provided for us through the innocent sufferings and death of the Son, Jesus Christ. Fill us also with Your love for lost sinners that we may obey Your command and send men into all the world with Your saving Gospel and compel them to come in! In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen.

[Devotion by Randy Moll. Moll of Moll's devotional writings may be freely read at https://goodshepherdrogers.org. He may be contacted at [email protected] Scripture is quoted from the King James Version of the Bible.]