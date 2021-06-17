Noel Kicks Off Farmers Market

NOEL — Gina McKinney's little Rhode Island Red chicks peck and run around in a cage on a Saturday morning.

McKinney knows first-hand the benefits of keeping chickens. The poultry peck away at the bugs. Eggs are plentiful -- some every day, she said.

And chickens keep away undesirables.

"I haven't seen a copperhead in two years," she said.

McKinney was set up at Noel's Farmers Market, an endeavor that just kicked off last Saturday. Vendors set up for free and offer their crafts, chickens or other items for sale.

Organizer Kim Wilson said several people had stopped by, hoping to snag some vegetables. The vendors on hand weren't selling veggies, but Wilson hopes that other vendors soon will join in. Applications are available through Noel City Hall.

The Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, on the grassy lot next to Arvest Bank. Wilson said she is thankful that officials with River Ranch Resort in Noel have given permission to use the lot.

She said she hopes the effort grows and expands. Wilson also would like to add food trucks, more vendors and have neighbors come to visit and shop

By 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, a gentle breeze was blowing as vendors were set up under pop-up tents to share information and offer their goods.

Rosetta Hartley's booth featured Crown Royal bottles transformed into soap dispensers. The bottles are collected by friends and Hartley thinks the unique items make for interesting décor, especially for a man cave.

Hartley tends to see the creative element in most items. She gets ideas, researches and creates items to sell. An artistic creation she is selling is designed with bottle caps that her Uncle Charlie had.

She and Leah Whitlow also enjoy acrylic pouring, where the artist manipulates the canvas and the ultimate outcome differs. That medium is relaxing and fun to pursue, they said, as they displayed those paintings for sale.

Hartley said she hopes the Farmers Market idea takes off. She believes it will be good for the community.

"I'm hoping it will grow and put new life into Noel," she said. "It's neighbors getting to know neighbors."

Jennifer Rocheleau and Sam Kohrs with RAISE, Refugee And Immigrant Services & Education, hope the idea catches on as well.

The two, on hand to promote the community garden in Noel, said anyone can volunteer to help at the garden. The fruits of the labor are shared with those in need.

Last year, promotional efforts were limited because of the health pandemic. Information was mainly shared through the English as Second Language classes. This year, organizers hope to spread awareness and have more help in the dirt.

To help celebrate World Refugee Day and promote the community garden, organizers will host an event from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 20, at the garden, 632 S. Kings Highway in Noel.

The event will include children's activities, with plenty of chips and drinks, hot dogs and hamburgers -- as well as fellowship and information about the garden, Rocheleau said.

SALLY CARROLL./SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS This artistic creation was designed with old bottle caps, courtesy of Rosetta Hartley's Uncle Charlie. Her uncle had numerous bottle caps and Hartley utilized those to create this unique piece with barn wood. Hartley shows and shares her creations at the new Noel Farmers Market, held on the second and fourth Saturdays.