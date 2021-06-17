MCHS Drama Presents Melodrama

The McDonald County High School Drama will present an old-fashioned melodrama, "The Fallen or Can He Be Saved?" on Tuesday, June 29, at 6 p.m., at the McDonald County Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $5 per guest and can be bought at the MCHS High School office or at the door. For more information, call 417-845-3322.

Cheer the hero, boo while throwing fake tomatoes at the dastardly villain, and laugh to your heart's content. This Tuesday night theatre presentation is a culmination of the MCHS Drama summer program and is directed by Wyatt Hester.

The play features Payton Nalley as Billy the hero, Aiden Laffiteau as villainous Lawyer Cribbs, Skylynnda Forcum as sweet Mary, Sean Henson as the fallen Edward Middleton, Johna Willbourn as the sassy Widow Wilson, Ivy Patrick as the treacherous Ida Rhinestone, Jaydaan Hearl-Stephens as Deacon Rencelaw, Alonha Frisby as the crazy Agnes Dowton, Noelani Howard as the French maid Florette, Anthony Cable as Sheriff Tex, Kaysha Stone as Deputy Sadie, and Skyla Martin and Samantha Lynch as Baby June and July.