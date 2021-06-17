McDonald County Obituaries For June 17, 2021

Angelo Jaime Burgos

Aug, 10, 1995

June 9, 2021

Angelo Jaime Burgos, 25, of Noel, Mo., died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Aug. 10, 1995, in Chicago, Ill., son of Alberto Luis Burgos Sr. and Jeanette (Roman) Rogge. He resided in Noel since the age of 19. He worked as a general laborer throughout his life.

He is survived by his parents, Jeanette Rogge (Mitch) of Noel and Alberto Burgos Sr. (Maria) of Chicago; his son, Angeleo Rey Burgos; and two brothers, Alberto Burgos Jr. of Noel, Carmelo Burgos of Chicago.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Eddy Tweedy officiating. Burial will follow in the Noel Cemetery.

Jance Marie Johnson

July 25, 1959

June 7, 2021

Janice Marie Johnson, 61, of Noel died June 7, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 25, 1959, in Detroit, Mich., to Samuel and Ruby Willis. She graduated from Siloam Springs High School and earned her bachelor's degree from John Brown University in 2009. She was employed by Walmart.

Her parents preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Lael Johnson; her sister-in-law, Cheryl Johnson Kidd (Darrell); her mother-in-law, Colleen Johnson; and siblings, Deena, Denise, Clay, Mike.

There was a graveside service Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Peace Valley Cemetery with Uncle Denny Johnson officiating.

