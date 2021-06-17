Sign in
Martin Named to First Team, Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 5 All-State Team

by RICK PECK / SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS | Today at 6:55 a.m.
RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County junior catcher Cole Martin was recently named first team all-state by the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association.

McDonald County High School junior catcher, Cole Martin, has been named to the first team of the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 5 all-state baseball team.

Martin hit .418 with five home runs and 18 RBIs to help the Mustangs compile an overall record of 15-14, including a 5-1 mark in the West Division of the Big 8 Conference which earned the Mustangs the West Division championship.

McDonald County coach John Burgi said Martin's abilities behind the plate were just as impressive as his offense.

He said Martin allowed only 12 stolen bases all year, including only one in two attempts in conference games.

"I think the one was on a ball in the dirt," Burgi said. "Cole a had a good year. It is a well-deserved honor for him. He is a good player, both offensively and defensively. He only struck out four times this year."

