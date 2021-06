Land Transfers

Michael Brattin and Terri Lynn Degraffenreid Brattin to Revocable Trust Agreement of Terri Lynn Degraffenreid Brattin and Brenda Degraffenreid. Sec. 4, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Bryan Jones and Georgia Jones to Harley Yoder and Sara Yoder. Sec. 32, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Dale Rowe and Audrey Rowe to Ozark Heritage Properties, LLC. Original Town of Goodman. Blk. 3, Lot 15 through Lot 18. McDonald County, Mo.

Hardenbergh Properties, LLC to Byron Abernathy and Ashley Abernathy. Woodhaven Sub-division Phase One. Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Caleb R. Spears, Morgan Spychalski, Ramona Spears and Kenneth Spears to Jean D. Todd. Sec. 2, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Donald D. Reece and Raylene Reece to Donald Shane Reece and Angela Michelle Reece. Sec. 35, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Nancy E. Ellis, Ray McGrew, Donna M. McGrew, Roger Potts and Ila J. Potts to Nancy E. Ellis and Linda Cosgrove. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry Carlin and Teresa Carlin to Witness Tree, LLC. Sec. 12, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Ozarks Traditions of Missouri, Inc., Timothy Huddleston and Teresa L. Huddleston to Dee Ann Gilgen. Chapman's Addition. Blk. 8. McDonald County, Mo.