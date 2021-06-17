SOUTHWEST CITY -- The shores of Southwest City's Honey Creek and its recently repaired dam were filled with friends, family and fishing poles during the sixth annual Kid's Fishing Derby on Saturday.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS 8-year-old Miyah Perry is seen here with her first ever catch. In addition to bragging rights, Perry was awarded a token to exchange for her pick of a prize.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS After devestating and destructive flooding in Spring of 2020, the dam at Honey Creek was repaired just in time for the more than 170 derby participants to enjoy the lake. Families were seen with poles, nets and pool noodles enjoying the water during Saturday's hot weather.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS 9-year-old Jace Bates surveys the selection of prizes to be had, including fishing poles, tackle boxes, bait, outdoor gear, and sports equipment. The derby was put on by SWC Tire and prizes were provided by generous local donors.