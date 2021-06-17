Fish, Chicken Dinner To Benefit Amish Schools In Rocky Comfort

Fish fry enthusiasts will be treated to a benefit dinner on Friday night that will help Amish schools in the Rocky Comfort area.

The dinner will feature fish, chicken and hush puppies, said Alfred Mullett.

Dinner will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 18. The all-you-can-eat dinner is by donation only.

Organizers also will host an auction of baked goods at 7 p.m.

In addition, attendees can enjoy some homemade ice cream, made courtesy of an antique hit-and-miss engine, Mullett said.

Organizers usually host two fund-raisers a year to benefit the Amish schools. Approximately 40 students are enrolled in the schools, he said.

Last year, organizers did not host a spring benefit but held one September, due to the health pandemic, he said.

In the past, organizers also have hosted pancake and sausage breakfasts. The fish fries are fairly popular, he added. Organizers have hosted the fish fries for about five years, he said.

From Longview, take Highway 76 east to Rocky Comfort. The dinner will be held at 528 College Street in Rocky Comfort.

For information, call Mullett at 417-835-5055.