Covid-19 Outbreaks In Summer School

MCDONALD COUNTY — In a letter to parents that was posted online June 11, the McDonald County R-1 School District announced a covid-19 outbreak in its summer school program.

Assistant superintendent Joy Hardridge, who penned the letter, wrote that "multiple students have been diagnosed with covid-19 within this past week."

She said each case was being reviewed by the health department and that the people diagnosed were being kept home until no longer infectious and that the people who were close contacts of those with covid-19 were being instructed to stay home from school.

Hardridge further noted that all school buildings and buses were being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

She said all students and staff who have not been vaccinated will be required to wear masks until the outbreak subsides.