Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

Bobbie D. Guy vs. Keith E. Guy. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Howard L. Ames. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Samuel Leon Gothard. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Joe Arling McGuire. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Brandon J. Mestas. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Kelli M. Parker. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jennifer L. Fields. Contract -- other.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. James Brewer. Suit on account.

BOK vs. Mai Lee et al. Suit on account.

Easy Cash ASAP, LLC vs. Nathan Thompson. Suit on account.

UHG I, LLC vs. Travis Cooper. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Calvin Woodrum. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Casey R. Smith. Breach of contract.

JP Morgan Chase Bank vs. Sunny A. Brooks. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kady McElhaney. Contract -- other.

State of Missouri:

Jamison S. Pryor. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving while revoked/suspended.

Catherine Leeann Daugherty. Domestic assault.

Ernest J. Barnwell. Non-support.

Felonies:

Carmelo M. Burgos. Assault or attempt -- serious physical injury or special victim and damage to jail/jail property.

Victor H. Williams. Harassment.

Joseph E. Kalista. Domestic assault.

Paula Webb. Forgery.

Brett R. Delaney. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Logan W. Chavez. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Brandie Clouse. Endangering the welfare of a child and property damage.

Jerry L.W. Baker. Property damage.

Daniel L. Orcutt. Assault.

Cody Dwayne Warren. Domestic assault.

Derek L. Reeves. Receiving stolen property.

Jay Roponei. Abuse or neglect of a child.

Chance E. Miller. Statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy -- deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 12 years old.

Soliman A. Mosa. Domestic assault.

The following cases were heard:

Genaro Salas vs. Ira Allman et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Carla D. Anderson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC vs. Maci Lock. Contract/account (bulk). Judgment for plaintiff.

Jon Jones vs. Megan Mahoney. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Courtney R. Mills et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Shane D. Nelson et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Elaine C. Rose. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Arvest Bank vs. Joyce D. Walters. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Maria D. Aldaco-Barboza. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Dikiri Ezra. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $335.50.

Wine Lang. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license, cut in on overtaken vehicle and pass vehicle on right and traveled off main portion of road. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Jeremy W. Leak. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Elias A. Lopez. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Jilmar E. Pastor Gomez. Take and/or possess black bass in closed season and take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $192.

Joshua J. Sherman. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Felonies:

Stetson L. Grantham. Burglary. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Zeb R. Holland Jr. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Adam A. Rosales. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.