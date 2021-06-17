County Reports 46 New Covid Cases, 2 Deaths

The McDonald County Health Department reported 46 new cases of covid-19 last week and two covid-induced deaths. These are the first deaths reported in more than two months. This brings the total number of positive cases to 2,734.

As of publication, a total of 2,652 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 82 still isolated and 6 individuals hospitalized.

An additional 15 vaccines were administered last week, bringing the total to 5,761.

Vaccinations are now available from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. until noon on Fridays at the Health Department. Walk-ins are welcome.

The McDonald County School District announced on Tuesday that there has been an outbreak of covid within the district's Summer Journey Program. Officials say that multiple students have been diagnosed in the past week.

Each case is reviewed by the health department and the following actions are being taken:

• Those diagnosed are kept home from school until they are no longer infectious;

• Close contacts of persons who are diagnosed are instructed to stay home from school as well;

• The health department is contacting parents of all students required to stay home because they are known to have close contact with persons who are diagnosed;

• School buildings and buses are being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized to reduce further spread of the disease;

• Effective Monday, June 14, all individuals, students and staff alike, who have not been fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask until the outbreak subsides.

The district intends to work closely with the health department to monitor this outbreak and, as always, focus on the health and safety of students and staff.

As of June 4th, 15.1% of county residents have received their first doses of the vaccine and 12.4% of residents are fully vaccinated. Reports indicate that 44.6% of Missouri residents have received their first doses and 35% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated.

You must be preregistered on the Health Department's list in order to receive an appointment for vaccination. To preregister, call 417-223-4351, ext. 317, and follow the prompts. Your name will be added to the list and you will receive a call with more details before the scheduled clinic. Children under the age of 18 will need to have a guardian on-site.

Health Department personnel will continue to focus on contact tracing and distributing covid vaccinations in phases.

McDonald County Health Department officials continue to encourage the public to wear masks and social distance.

Updates on the vaccine and plans for distribution will continue to be shared online.

Health department officials remind the public that two doses of the vaccine are required and should be administered 28 days apart.

It is important that patients return for the second dose to develop the highest level of protection from SARS-CoV-2. Patients who do not receive the second vaccination at 28 days should still receive the second dose as soon as possible thereafter.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can:

• Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing;

• Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe covid-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing;

• Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic.

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

• Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing;

• Wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe covid-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe covid-19 disease;

• Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households;

• Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings;

• Get tested if experiencing covid-19 symptoms;

• Follow guidance issued by individual employers;

• Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.