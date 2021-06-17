This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 23
Cynthia Marie Gonzalez, 35, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Beatrice June Quichocho, 52, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit
Rebecca Lynn Williams, 37, Rogers, Ark., passing bad check
Jon Gaylen Wren, 49, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
May 24
Perry Dale Abercrombie, 64, Anderson, passing bad check
Lori Ann Moura, 32, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Cody Daniel Silver, no age given, Rocky Comfort, passing bad check
May 25
Larry Wayne Henson, 53, Pineville, rape or attempted rape and sodomy or attempted sodomy
Dexter Lynn Klier, 34, Neosho, peace disturbance -- excessive noise
May 26
Jeremy Adam James, 35, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive
Arnold Joseph Labreck Jr., 34, Anderson, assault, abuse or neglect of a child, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Levi Hunter Watkins, 19, Wyandotte, Okla., murder and armed criminal action
Tony Kurt Ziegenfuss, 51, Miami, Okla., receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
May 27
Daniel Matagolai Igisomar, 43, Goodman, assault
Tia Jo Sanford, 34, Jay, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended
May 28
Travis Rolland Buchele, 32, Southwest City, domestic assault and receiving stolen property under $150
Thomas C. Childers, 18, Lowell, Ark., burglary and fraudulent use of credit/debit device
Bryan E. Huff, 33, Lanagan, fail to properly affix or display tab on motor vehicle license plate
Sasha Page Shaver, 29, Bella Vista, Ark., receiving stolen property under $150
May 29
Andrew Scott Cocchiaro, 25, Pineville, domestic assault
Keith Dwayne Davis, 29, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol
Carl Iohp, 20, Anderson, minor in possession and failed to obey traffic control device