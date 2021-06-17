This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 23

Cynthia Marie Gonzalez, 35, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Beatrice June Quichocho, 52, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit

Rebecca Lynn Williams, 37, Rogers, Ark., passing bad check

Jon Gaylen Wren, 49, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

May 24

Perry Dale Abercrombie, 64, Anderson, passing bad check

Lori Ann Moura, 32, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Cody Daniel Silver, no age given, Rocky Comfort, passing bad check

May 25

Larry Wayne Henson, 53, Pineville, rape or attempted rape and sodomy or attempted sodomy

Dexter Lynn Klier, 34, Neosho, peace disturbance -- excessive noise

May 26

Jeremy Adam James, 35, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive

Arnold Joseph Labreck Jr., 34, Anderson, assault, abuse or neglect of a child, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Levi Hunter Watkins, 19, Wyandotte, Okla., murder and armed criminal action

Tony Kurt Ziegenfuss, 51, Miami, Okla., receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

May 27

Daniel Matagolai Igisomar, 43, Goodman, assault

Tia Jo Sanford, 34, Jay, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended

May 28

Travis Rolland Buchele, 32, Southwest City, domestic assault and receiving stolen property under $150

Thomas C. Childers, 18, Lowell, Ark., burglary and fraudulent use of credit/debit device

Bryan E. Huff, 33, Lanagan, fail to properly affix or display tab on motor vehicle license plate

Sasha Page Shaver, 29, Bella Vista, Ark., receiving stolen property under $150

May 29

Andrew Scott Cocchiaro, 25, Pineville, domestic assault

Keith Dwayne Davis, 29, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol

Carl Iohp, 20, Anderson, minor in possession and failed to obey traffic control device