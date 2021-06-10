SWC Kid's Fishing Derby Set For Saturday

SOUTHWEST CITY -- The sixth annual Southwest City Kid's Fishing Derby will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Blankenship Park. The event is a free, family event open to children 12 years of age and under.

Attendees are invited to grab a fishing pole, lounge chair, sunscreen and snacks for an afternoon of fishing fun. Prizes will be awarded for the first 100 fish caught (one prize per child). Awards will also be given for the first fish of the day and the most fish caught overall.

Limited "loaner" poles will be available.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Early registration can be submitted at SWC Tire on Main Street.

The event is hosted by SWC Tire and draws hundreds of participants each year.