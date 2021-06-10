SWC Concession Stand To Accept Credit Cards

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Snagging a snack at the concession stand during a ball game in Southwest City will soon be more convenient than ever. Southwest City's board of alderman took strides to accept cash and cards during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

City Clerk Krystal Austen inquired about using a Square card reader to take credit and debit cards at the concession stand. She noted that the stand is currently using Square on a cash-only basis and it has proven beneficial in streamlining checkout and ordering, reduced the risk of incorrect change and provided a better inventory management system.

Square charges a fee of 2.5% to process credit and debit card purchases at no cost to the city. The full amount, including the fee, will be collected at the time of purchase, then Square will collect 2.5% and deposit the remaining sum into the city account.

Austen explained that the fee can be charged to the customer rather than the city if needed, but noted that the stand can afford to absorb the cost.

The council agreed and voted to link the Square program to the Ball Program account.

Clerk Austen also relayed a request from a parent to have a top constructed over the home dugout on the large ball field in the Blankenship Park.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued 14 tickets, taken four reports, assisted with two lock-outs and providing aid to neighboring agencies twice. Gow also warned the public to secure their vehicles due to a rash of unlocked vehicle break-ins and a stolen vehicle.

City Clerk Austen reported on behalf of Public Works Director Shane Clark that the street department has been fighting the rain to maintain mowing. She also noted that employees have not been able to fill pot holes as a result of the incessant rainfall.

Residents are encouraged to contact City Hall at 417-762-3767 regarding any roadwork that needs to be prioritized.

"If you don't have a pothole, we'll bring you one," Mayor David Blake joked.

In other business, the council:

• Conducted the first and second readings of Ordinance No. 634, employing William McCaffree of Nevada, Mo., as the city attorney.

• Removed all elected officials of Pineville from the Southwest City Municipal Division account and assigned Court Administrator Sylvia Deering and Municipal Judge Erin Wills as check signers.

• Discussed the possibility of a recycling facility through a Department of Natural Resources and Region M. Waste Management program.

• Revisited Rigoberto Ocampo's building permit request for his property at 307 Chickasaw Street and explained that structures cannot occupy more than 30% of a lot. Mayor Blake agreed to survey Ocampo's property following the meeting.

• Voted to send Clerk Austen to the Missouri Rural Water Association's Office Professionals' Seminar in Poplar Bluff in August.

• Paid bills in the amount of $14,367.60.