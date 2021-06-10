Sosas Back The Noel Marshal's Office

NOEL -- Marlene and Jesus Sosa experienced an unruly customer at their shop, Sosa's Hairdressing, and called the Noel Marshal's Office for help.

Upon arrival, the angry man had to be subdued, but the Noel Marshal's Office had to call another agency who had a cage in its vehicle.

Marlene Sosa explained to the Noel City Council on Tuesday night that the customer thought "there were too many people" and he was mad "he had to wait," she said.

Noel Marshal Randy Wilson said the customer really just wanted to fight with someone, but the situation was handled when he was placed in a patrol car with a cage.

Within a week or so, Wilson's office experienced a similar episode. The Noel Marshal's Office does not have any patrol cars with cages, Wilson said. The $1,000 check that was written Tuesday night will change that, he said.

"We are very grateful," he told the Sosas. "It's for the protection of the officers and the community."

The Sosas said they feel Wilson and his team do a great job, and they want to support the Marshal's Office in their role in Noel.

On Tuesday night, the city council members also discussed a promotional banner for the new Farmers Market that will launch this Saturday, June 12, in the lot next to Arvest Bank.

Approximately five vendors have signed up so far, including people selling arts and crafts, poultry and small farm animals, and a booth which will provide information about community gardens, said Deby Hopping, Noel city clerk.

All vendors who participate are not charged a rental fee.

Mayor Terry Lance said he believes the Farmers Market is a great idea for the community.

"It will generate interest in town," he said, "and offer fresh produce grown by our neighbors."

The Farmers Market will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays.

City council members also:

• Heard a report from two representatives regarding the employee insurance savings report

• Approved the appointment of Sam Kohrs to the Noel Housing Board

• Discussed the possibility of ordering banners to honor military heroes

• Approved the rental agreement on the City Hall Building.