Parade, Activities Delight SWC Residents, Visitors

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Mary Mueller was recognized as Southwest City's 2021 "Old Timer" honoree during the Old Timers Day Parade on Saturday.

Mueller has lived in Southwest City since she was 8 years old. Her father was a farmer and her mother taught English and Band at Southwest City High School for many years. When the school closed, she took on the title of principal at the grade school.

Mueller graduated from McDonald County High School in 1969 and went on to graduate cum laude from the University of the Ozarks in 1972. The next year, she began working at the Corner Stone Bank on Main Street and continues to do so today.

Mueller fondly remembers the day Darrell Spillers called her into his office for an interview.

"I was dressed in the worst clothes I had because I was going home clean house," she wrote.

Other parade entries and Old Timers Day activities delighted residents and visitors to Southwest City on Saturday.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Mary Mueller was recognized as Southwest City's 2021 Old Timer on Saturday. She came in theme-appropriate attire including a floral bonnet.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Colby Derrick grins with a face full of pride and chocolate pudding after narrowly winning the 2021 Old Timer's Day Pie Eating Contest.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Competitors in the Ugly Feet Contest gave judges a run for their money on Saturday as they chose the toes to crown.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS 13-year-old Jasmyn Parris of Gravette, Ark. was not about to be lost in the crowd Saturday, with her colorful balloon headress towering billowing in the breeze.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Jason Young Band entertained with variety of originals and classic country covers. The ensemble recently collaborated with Cross Canadian Ragweed and the crowd was privy to some of their newest work as Cross Rags and Young.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Friends and farm equipment fans gathered by a 1930's John Deere square baler and chatted during the Old Timer's Day Festival. The baler is owned by Joe Mathis of Wells, Okla and still runs flawlessly.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A convoy of well-tended farm equipment took over Main Street on Saturday.