Nine Runs, Three Games, Still No Win for 14U Team

After getting shut out in all three of its games in last week's season-opening tournament, the McDonald County 14U baseball team scored nine runs in three games in this week's tournament in Lebanon but still failed to get a win.

McDonald County opened the tournament with a 6-5 loss to Lebanon.

Kaleb Chandler went the distance to take the loss, allowing six earned runs while striking out three.

Chandler led the offense with a homer and double to drive in three runs. Wyatt Gordon added two singles, while Hayden Lett had a single and reached on a walk. Asher Hutchinson scored two runs after stealing two bases. Chayton Banta scored one run, walked and was hit by a pitch and stole a base. Konner Land had one RBI.

In the second game, McDonald County dropped a 4-3 decision to MMW American.

Banta took the loss, allowing four runs, two earned, while striking out one in five innings.

Hutchinson had a hit, scored a run, walked and stole two bases, while Chandler had a single, two RBIs and scored a run to lead the offense. Riley Parker and Land each added one hit.

McDonald County fell 7-2 to Brothers Expo in its final game.

Hutchison took the loss, allowing six runs, four earned, while striking out three in four innings. Lett worked the final inning, allowing one run.

Banta had a double and a single and scored two runs and Land had two singles and one RBI to lead McDonald County at the plate. Gordon and Brody Roesller added one hit each, while Lett had an RBI.

McDonald County opened the junior varsity 8-on-8 league in Joplin on June 8 against Joplin.