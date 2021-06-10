MCHS To Host Meet On New Course

Come Oct. 19, the population of Jane will more than double for a day. McDonald County High School will be hosting a cross country meet at its new course, The Rock, at White Rock School.

The meet will serve as the Big 8 Conference championships for high school and junior high boys' and girls' cross country teams. With 14 schools in the conference, expectations are for well over the population of 308 in the village of Jane to attend.

The new course is the first cross country course for the school district since McDonald County began its cross country program in 2008. Since then practices have been on roads surrounding McDonald County High School and all races have been at other school's facilities except for a junior high meet, the Mustang Stampede, the district hosted annually at the Elk River Golf Course in Noel.

"We have never had a course of our own," said athletic director Bo Bergen. "Practicing on roads around the high school has always been a safety issue. We really wanted to stay away from that as much as we could. When the idea of using this property came about, when we came and looked at it, and it actually makes a pretty good space for our kids. It's kind of secluded so they won't be running in any traffic. I think it will work out really well."

The annual junior high meet that was held at the golf course will now be held at The Rock and will include high school teams this year. This year's date is set for Oct. 9. It will be the first race at The Rock and serve as a warm-up for the conference championships 10 days later.

"We had planned to get this going before we knew we were hosting the conference championships," Bergen said. "It worked out great -- having a new course and hosting a big conference meet. We will have 14 schools coming in -- junior high and high school. There will be lots of people out here at White Rock."

Bergen said he anticipates using the course as much as possible for practices once fall sports practices begin in early August. He said once school starts, transporting the runners from the high school and the various junior high schools will have to be addressed.

"I think we need to use the facility as much as possible," Bergen said. "I know it's not always convenient, but I think we need to use it. If nothing else, it will get us prepared for the home meet and the conference meet."

Bergen and Ashleigh McFarland, high school cross country coach, recently walked the property and laid out the basic route of the course.

There will not be much work involved in building the course since the property around the school is already maintained.

"The property is semi-regularly mowed and that helps out a lot," Bergen said. "The only thing we need to worry about is a few low spots drainage-wise, some tree roots and some 'white rocks.' It's low maintenance. It's as simple as putting some stakes in the ground and flags up. I think it will turn out pretty sweet."

The start of the course will be in front of the school, along the road leading to the school. The start heads west up a long, sustained incline before turning north to go around the back of the school. From behind the school, runners will turn to the south and head through an opening in the tree line that separates the current school and land that once was home to the old White Rock High School. Turning around, the runners will head back uphill, through another opening in the tree line to the current school.

Junior high runners will run between two huge rocks to the finish line, while the high school runners will take a second lap to complete the 3.1 mile race.

McFarland said that, when she was hired as coach, she was told that there was a course in the making.

"That land didn't pan out," McFarland said. "It was going to be on property the school has in Jane, but it was going to be a safety issue with buses turning off and on the highway. The last few weeks of school they came to me about this property. We came and looked at it and it looked perfect. I am really excited about having a course."

McFarland said the course also has the kids and parents excited.

"The few kids that I have told about it are pumped," McFarland said. "They are ready to host a home meet. Their parents want a home meet. I don't think we will have any seniors this year, but the following year we will have quite a few. It will be a good reward for them to have a home course their senior year."

McFarland said missing the entire 2020 track season after school was closed due to the pandemic set the cross country program back. But she said this year's track season has helped kids get faster for the upcoming cross country season.

"Tyler Rothrock ended the season and only got faster and faster," McFarland said. "I think he ran a 5:35 or 5:40 in track season. His best mile in cross country was 6:15. He is coming in this year much faster. Hunter Leach will be back. Melysia (McCrory) ended the track season with a six-minute mile. Her best time in cross country season was 6:30 or 6:40. Anna Belle (Price) has gotten much faster. Madi (Madison Burton) has really improved. Having a track season this year has really helped and hopefully motivated the kids to come out in the summer."

To see the strides made by the cross country team, you won't have to travel to another school this upcoming season. Just come to "The Rock" twice in October.