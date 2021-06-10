McDonald County Press Obituaries June 3, 2021

Barbara Ellen Bennett

Sept. 19, 1938

June 6, 2021

Barbara Ellen Bennett, 82, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at McDonald County Living Center in Anderson.

She was born Sept. 19, 1938, in Stella, Mo., to Carl and Faye (Mullins) Duckett. She was a lifelong area resident of McDonald County Missouri and was a homemaker throughout her life. In 1954, she married Kenneth Blue and they had five children before his death in 1978. On March 26, 1983, she married Harvey Bennett, sharing 32 years together before his death on Sept. 17, 2015.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Kenneth Blue, Harvey Bennett; a son-in-law, Gary Johnston; and three brothers, Bucky, Dennis, Floyd Duckett.

She is survived by her seven children, Cheryl Miles (Larry) of Bethpage, Darrell Blue (Audra) of Anderson, Lennie Bradley (John) of Pineville, Carla Johnston of Cassville, Garry Blue (Geriann) of Anderson, Karen Laughlin of Southwest City, Keith Bennett (Jamie) of Anderson; and 21 grandchildren.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Mike Roark officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery near Longview.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Dorothy Ann Davidson

Feb. 4, 1936

June 4, 2021

Dorothy Ann Davidson, 85, of Galena, Kan., formerly of Decatur, Ark., died Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Galena Nursing Center in Galena.

She was born Feb. 4, 1936, in Stillwater, Okla., to Joseph F. and Ruby Alice (Lake) Harrington. In 1979 she attended Crowder College and received a nursing degree. She worked at the Gravette Medical Center Hospital until her retirement. She served as a den mother for the cub scouts, worked as a "Koolaid Lady" for VBS for several years and helped with local blood pressure clinics. She was a member of the Noel Baptist Church and enjoyed going to senior dances, growing flowers, fishing and hunting.

She was preceded in death by two sons, William Curtis Davidson, Louis Edward Davidson.

She is survived by two sons, George Raymond Davidson of Neosho, Mo., Joseph Michael Davidson of Joplin, Mo.; a daughter, Marla K. Arcadi of Fort Collins, Colo.; and two grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Noel Cemetery in Noel, Mo., with Pastor Leo Lenze officiating.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Noel, Mo.

Charles Wesley McMillen

July 19, 1947

June 5, 2021

Charles "Chuck" Wesley McMillen, 73, of Noel, Mo., died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo.

He was born July 19, 1947, in Junction City, Kan., to Charles and Maxine (Sheaffer) McMillen. He was raised in Chapman, Kan., where he graduated high school in 1965. He moved to Noel in 1999 and was a tire repairman for Goodyear, Firestone and Bridgestone. He enjoyed playing poker at the Noel Senior Center and was a Kansas State fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and Claron Day; sisters, Helen Johnston, Janet Keating, Barbara Bushelman, Faye Willers.

He is survived by his sister, Monna Shepherd of Noel.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Ozark Funeral Home in Noel. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Ozark Funeral Home in Noel.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, all donations be given to the Noel Senior Center.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Noel, Mo.

Nancy E. O'Neal

July 13, 1946

Jan. 10, 2020

Nancy Ellen O'Neal, 73, of Kimball Township, Mich., died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Regency on the Lake.

She was born July 13, 1946, in Rogers, Ark. Her husband, Danny E. O'Neal, preceded her in death on Feb.12, 1996. She worked for Sunbeam and Walmart Corporations. She also was a certified nurse aide with CENA.

She is survived by a son, Daniel Charles (Kathy) O'Neal of Otsego, Minn.; a daughter, Sherrie (Jeff) Royce of Kimball; four grandchildren; three brothers, Russel (Sharon) Thompson of Arizona; Raymond (Betty) Thompson of Pineville, Mo., Wendell Thompson of Anderson, Mo.; and a sister, Francis (Albert) Billings of Warrensburg, Mo.

Formerly on hold due to covid-19, a service will now be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Peace Valley Cemetery.

Jimmy Howard Walters

Sept. 13, 1956

May 25, 2021

Jimmy "Jimbo" Howard Walters, 64, of Anderson, Mo., died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his home after months of declining health.

He was born Sept. 13, 1956, in Tulsa, Okla. to Garland James and Virgie Lee (Landsaw) Walters. On Dec. 15, 1975, he married Cindy Jo Humphrey. In later years, he married Amanda Gallardo. He was a member of Cove Mission of Hope and was baptized on Aug. 1, 1999. He was a resident of Anderson for 48 years. He followed in the family business of autobody work and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Charles Douglas Walters; and a son, Jimmy Joe Walters.

He is survived by his stepmother, Joyce Walters; daughter, Amie Munoz (fiancé Randy Potarf); son, Jeremy Walters (Raven); two brothers, Michael Gene Norton (Cynthia) of Tulsa, Peter James Walters (Sundi) of Anderson; two sisters, Lisa Diane Justis (Joe) of Greenland, Ark., Angela Darlene Renwick (Jody) of Valley View, Texas; and a sister-in-law, Sandra Walters.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Nancy O'Neal

Barbara Bennett