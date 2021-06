Land Transfers

Doris O'Brien to Patricia Hernandez Lule. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Cynthia Jones to Penny J. Marcum and Howard E. Marcum. Cyclone Hills Phase II. Lot 9 and Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Katrina Lereah Kirk to Johnson Farm Investments, LLC. Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Jay Douglas Jessen to Matthew L. Firchau and Jay Douglas Jessen. Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Johnie R. Aaron, deceased, and Sandra E. Aaron to Robert Debacco. Meadowlark Estates. Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Stewart Home Living, LLC to Taylor Sherwood. Roark 2nd Addition. Blk. 4, Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Megan Wedington and Joseph Troy Wedington to Stacy Pennington and Charles Pennington. Sec. 17, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Wade Wanders to Justin Bradley Malone and Daniel John Hamill. M.E. Meadors Addition. Blk. 5, Lot 5 and Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Darlene O. Greene and Richard E. Greene to Teresa Nicole Randolph and Donald Randolph. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Kimberly A. Easley and Roger A. Easley to William Dale Clark III. Sec. 4, Twp. 22, Rge. 30 and Sec. 33, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.