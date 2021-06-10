Health Department Reports 22 New Covid Cases

With vaccination numbers on the rise and mask sightings on the decline, the McDonald County Health Department reported 22 new cases of covid-19 last week -- the largest weekly increase in 10 weeks. This brings the total number of positive cases to 2,688.

As of publication, a total of 2,629 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 59 still isolated and 7 individuals hospitalized.

An additional 108 vaccines were administered last week, bringing the total to 5,746.

Vaccinations are now available from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. until noon on Fridays at the Health Department. Walk-ins are welcome.

As of June 4th, 15.1% of county residents have received their first doses of the vaccine and 12.4% of residents are fully vaccinated. Reports indicate that 44.6% of Missouri residents have received their first doses and 35% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated.

You must be preregistered on the Health Department's list in order to receive an appointment for vaccination. To preregister, call 417-223-4351, ext. 317, and follow the prompts. Your name will be added to the list and you will receive a call with more details before the scheduled clinic. Children under the age of 18 will need to have a guardian on-site.

Health Department personnel will continue to focus on contact tracing and distributing covid vaccinations in phases.

McDonald County Health Department officials continue to encourage the public to wear masks and social distance.

Updates on the vaccine and plans for distribution will continue to be shared online.

Health department officials remind the public that two doses of the vaccine are required and should be administered 28 days apart.

It is important that patients return for the second dose to develop the highest level of protection from SARS-CoV-2. Patients who do not receive the second vaccination at 28 days should still receive the second dose as soon as possible thereafter.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can:

• Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing;

• Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe covid-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing;

• Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic.

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

• Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing;

• Wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe covid-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe covid-19 disease;

• Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households;

• Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings;

• Get tested if experiencing covid-19 symptoms;

• Follow guidance issued by individual employers;

• Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.