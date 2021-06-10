Food Trucks Open In Pineville For Summer

PINEVILLE -- This summer, three food trucks will be offering food and beverages in Pineville for the duration of the summer season: U Scream Ice Cream, Queen Bee, and Hankrins For A Hunk of Cheese. Each truck offers a unique, and extensive, menu.

Ashley Murphy, 33, is a co-owner, alongside her husband, of the U Scream Ice Cream food truck, the couple has owned U Scream Ice Cream for three years. Murphy said she and her husband reopened their ice cream truck at the end of April and plan on the truck being open through August or September. Murphy said the U Scream Ice Cream truck adds to Pineville, as families can enjoy the truck together.

"I think people like to bring their families," Murphy said. "I think it just adds a little family environment or a family activity."

Murphy said she and her husband make their ice cream fresh each day, and many customers favor the creaminess of the product.

"We get complimented on the flavor of ice cream a lot," Murphy said. "We only have vanilla, but we have a variety of toppings. A lot of people really like the creaminess, they say that it's better than a lot of the other ice creams they've tasted."

Murphy has extended the menu at U Scream Ice Cream this summer, including shaved ice shakes which are a combination of shaved ice and ice cream blended together.

Drew Daniel manages Queen Bee food truck, which is owned by Big Elk Campground. Daniel said Queen Bee offers meals all day, with breakfast and lunch/dinner items on the menu. Daniel said Queen Bee is unique because of the variety of food offered.

"We've got a good variety in our menu listings," Daniel said. "For example, we smoke our own pork shoulders and serve a smoked pork sandwich. We serve a one-pound baked potato that's loaded with cheese, smoked pork, butter, and sour cream. Our breakfast burritos are made to order. We have tremendous pretzels. One of the things we offer is called funnel fries, instead of funnel cakes, they're funnel fries, like French fries. And fresh-squeezed lemonade," he added.

Daniel said he appreciates the local support Queen Bee has received.

"It makes us feel great when we hear positive comments with people talking about how good it is," Daniel said. "You know, coming back twice in one weekend."

Stacey Grissom, 39, is the owner of the Hankrins For A Hunk of Cheese. Grissom said she reopened her food truck in May and plans to have the truck open until at least late October. Grissom said her food truck is unique because the menu is so different than other food trucks: offering gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.

"My menu is different," Grissom said. "I offer a variety of different foods."

Grissom said one of her most popular menu items is the Mac Daddy, which is s a grilled cheese sandwich with macaroni and cheese and pulled pork.

"Everybody has been very supportive, it's been a good experience," Grissom said.

Hankrins For A Hunk of Cheese is currently open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

When U Scream for Ice Cream is open, the truck is set up on the Pineville Square, Queen Bee is set up at Big Elk campground, and Hankrins For A Hunk of Cheese is set up by Mustang Storage on 102 South Jesse James Road.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY Queen Bee is located at Big Elk Campground. Customers at Queen Bee can eat their meal at picnic tables surrounding the food truck.