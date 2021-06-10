Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Joseph A. Venturella vs. Sarah R. Venturella. Dissolution.

Bobbie D. Guy vs. Keith E. Guy. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Sebastian Pulido-Espinoza. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

Joseph A. Venturella vs. Sarah R. Venturella. Judgment of dissolution.

Chastady R. Buzzard vs. Cody D. Buzzard. Judgment of dissolution.

Angelica Ocampo Ocampo vs. Raul Lara Garcia. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Ivan N. Hecht. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Hailey Leann L. Stephens. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Timothy L. Robbins. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Christopher Samson. Suit on account.

Personal Finance Company, LLC vs. Floreen Luhk et al. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Donna J. Owens-Rains. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Heaven Patterson. Contract -- other.

MM Finance, LLC vs. Jennifer J. Burns. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Robert E. Beaver. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Phang Yang. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stanley Haywood. Suit on account.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Jennifer Buss. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Cynthia Golden. Contract -- other.

State of Missouri:

Monica Darlene Fisher. Driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Wine Lang. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license, cut in on overtaken vehicle and pass vehicle on right and traveled off main portion of road.

Nicole M. Ramirez. Supplying liquor to minor or intoxicated person.

Felonies:

Darren Coty Kimball. Forgery and tampering with motor vehicle.

William D. Johnson. Abuse or neglect of a child.

Yolanda C. Sells. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Bryon A. Hansen. Child molestation, statutory sodomy and rape.

Christopher Thomas Parsons. Failure to register as a sex offender.

Jason P. McAdams. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing.

Dennis William. Unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.

Alesha Taray Sherwood. Assault.

Jakeb Colby Bryant. Sodomy.

Gayla Darlene Milleson. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

The following cases were heard:

Personal Finance Company, LLC vs. Martha B. Blevins. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Corner Stone Bank vs. Michael D. Foreman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Lisa Fox. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

TD Bank vs. Loretta Hendricks. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Phillip Hutchison. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC vs. Kady McElhaney. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Gene R. Bateman. Violation of order of protection for adult. Guilty plea. 10 days incarceration jail.

Rowdy T.D. Harris. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Nikkol A. Lambrecht. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Roman A. Manley. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Jarred R. Moffett. Non-support. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Thomas M. Young. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Felonies:

Darin J. Eubanks. Assault -- special victim, armed criminal action, escape or attempted escape from confinement and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Alford plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Stephen Hayes. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Seven years incarceration, Department of Corrections.