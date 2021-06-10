Commission Minutes

April 12

• Commissioners discussed the appointment of the McDonald County Health Department director. All agreed that Director Paige Behm has done an outstanding job managing the Health Department during the pandemic. Eastern Commissioner Jamey Cope motioned to appoint Paige Behm as Health Director for another year. Motion passed unanimously.

• Don Spurgin contacted the Commission regarding New Bethel Road, west of Anderson. Spurgin stated that signs were missing from the county road and wanted the Commission to replace the signage. Western Commissioner Rick Lett told Spurgin that the signs in question had been replaced on two separate occasions since Lett took office in January 2021. Commissioners feel that the signs are being stolen and will talk to Sheriff Rob Evenson about patrols in the area.

• Sheriff Evenson visited with the Commission and was informed of the recent phone conversation with Spurgin.

April 14

• Mark Bartley met with Commissioners to talk about the Farmers to Family project.

• The Commission received bids from Granger Dirtworks for the Road and Bridge Department's bridge and culvert projects. After review, Commissioners tabled the decision until an official contract award can be made to the successful bidder.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $138,892.56.

April 19

• The Commission received a bid from Wright Asphalt for oil. After reviewing the bid, Commissioner Cope motioned to approve the bid from Wright Asphalt. Motion passed unanimously.

• The Commission reviewed bids for five bridge and culvert projects. Granger Dirtworks was the only bid received. Presiding Commissioner Bill Lant motioned to accept the bids from Granger Dirtworks on Salt Bridge, Deer Creek and Mill Creek projects. Motion passed unanimously. Klondike Road and Fox Trot, off Bear Hollow, will be tabled for further discussion.

• Commissioners drove and inspected Hall Ridge Road, Old 88 Road, Addon Road and Fletcher Ridge Road with Road and Bridge Foreman Jerry Mullin.

April 21

• The Commission was out of the office to attend a regional Commissioner's meeting in Springfield.

April 26

• Bruce Arnold, Litter Control Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss his budget. He reported that the grant approval was less than originally requested. It was agreed that Arnold will spend the Litter Control budget according to what was approved.

• Ruben and Agnus Page met with the Commission to discuss concerns on Lightning Bug Lane and Eagle Road. Commissioners stated they would have the McDonald County Road and Bridge department inspects the areas in question.

April 28

• The Commission signed a Settlement Statement to close on the property at 408 Harmon Street in Pineville, formerly the US Bank property. Presiding Commissioner Lant motioned to issue a Court Order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to wire transfer $80,578.93 from General Revenue Real Estate Reserve to purchase the property. Motion passed unanimously and closing was finalized before the end of the business day.

• Lynn Tatum with the McDonald County Historical Society met with Commissioners to discuss the Old Log Cabin and the Old Jail.

• Tony Robyn and Amy Kauffman of the MOKAN Partnership and Michael Landis, Field Representative for Congressman Billy Long met with the Commission regarding the I-49 Corridor.

• Tammy O'Brien met with the Commission regarding the potential purchase of property, consisting of 4.66 acres located at the junction of Business 71 and EE Highway for a possible future site of the McDonald County Health Department. Further, it was determined that CARES Act funds could be utilized for this purchase to expand the interest of public health and safety. Presiding Commissioner Lant motioned to purchase the property utilizing CARES Act funds for a future Health Department facility and related public health services. Motion passed unanimously. The county will exhaust the remainder of the CARES Act fund for this purchase. Any remaining balance will come from another fund, if necessary, as the Commission sees fit to use at the time of closing, tentatively set for May 26.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $435,148.91.