Document Shredding and Electronic Recycling Event

McDonald County is partnering with Region M Waste Management Program to offer a spring cleanup and recycling event. Services will be provided by Big Bear Shredding and Computer Recycling Center, both NAID AAA Certified. This event will be held 9 to 11 a.m. at the McDonald County School Administration Office, 10 US 71 Business in Anderson, in the parking lot across from the high school football field on US 71B.

Items may not be dropped off before or after the date and time of the event.

All electronics will be accepted, regardless of condition. If it ran on a cord or battery, it may be dropped off. Computers, printers, and other items with sensitive and personal information will be properly destroyed. Some other item examples: CRT monitors, tube TVs, projection TVs, all computers and office equipment, all appliances, big or small -- stereos, speakers, fans, heaters, etc. All shredded paper will be recycled. No wet paper, please.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 417-625-6626.

NWA Women's Chorus

NWA Women's Chorus (aka Bella Vista Women's Chorus) celebrates the start of rehearsals again. Women who love to sing, from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veterans centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday, at Bella Vista's St. Bernard's Church Hall in Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus will restart meetings from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. The invite is for women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204, or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com

Safety and Health Program Event

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will host a Safety and Health Program Management online training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Nov. 18. The session is free and topics include workplace analysis management leadership and employee involvement, hazard prevention and control, and safety and health training. Space is limited. Call 573-522-7233 (SAFE) or visit labor.mo.gov/onsite for more information.