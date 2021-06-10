This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 16
Darnell Benjamin Darra, 23, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Edward Rocky Hernandez, 26, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Marvin Ioph, 19, Anderson, minor in possession
Joseph Allen Venturella, 41, Anderson, domestic assault
May 17
Jerry Leon Wolfgang Baker, 29, Noel, property damage
Logan William Chavez, 30, Jane, endangering the welfare of a child
Brandie Megan Clouse, 29, Jane, endangering the welfare of a child and property damage
Dennis Mikele Wishon, 25, Seneca, fish without permit, domestic assault, failed to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Jorina Yarrington, 42, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
May 18
Sarah Jo Holt, 31, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
Daniel Livingston Orcutt, 57, Rogers, Ark., domestic assault
Derek L. Reeves, 40, Pineville, theft/stealing and receiving stolen property
Billy Ray Scott, 46, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult
Cody Dwayne Warren, 30, Goodman, domestic assault
Kayleen Katre Yarrington, 26, Neosho, domestic assault, failure to register motor vehicle, exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
May 19
Dashaleen Isao Manuel, 33, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width
Jay Roponei, 34, Goodman, abuse or neglect of a child
Hunter Briane Thorman, 24, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
May 20
John Grady Gaches, 58, Pierce, Mo., property damage
Gennifer Linn Lavante, 37, Gravette, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Chance Everitt Miller, 39, Southwest City, statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy
Soliman A. Mosa, 39, no address given, domestic assault
May 21
Mike Ikosia, 29, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Cody Lane Oplinger, 31, Rocky Comfort, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Tony Ray Wishon, 22, Seneca, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and out-of-state fugitive
May 22
Dwayne Jerry, 23, Noel, assault -- special victim and property damage