This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 16

Darnell Benjamin Darra, 23, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Edward Rocky Hernandez, 26, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Marvin Ioph, 19, Anderson, minor in possession

Joseph Allen Venturella, 41, Anderson, domestic assault

May 17

Jerry Leon Wolfgang Baker, 29, Noel, property damage

Logan William Chavez, 30, Jane, endangering the welfare of a child

Brandie Megan Clouse, 29, Jane, endangering the welfare of a child and property damage

Dennis Mikele Wishon, 25, Seneca, fish without permit, domestic assault, failed to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Jorina Yarrington, 42, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

May 18

Sarah Jo Holt, 31, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

Daniel Livingston Orcutt, 57, Rogers, Ark., domestic assault

Derek L. Reeves, 40, Pineville, theft/stealing and receiving stolen property

Billy Ray Scott, 46, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult

Cody Dwayne Warren, 30, Goodman, domestic assault

Kayleen Katre Yarrington, 26, Neosho, domestic assault, failure to register motor vehicle, exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

May 19

Dashaleen Isao Manuel, 33, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width

Jay Roponei, 34, Goodman, abuse or neglect of a child

Hunter Briane Thorman, 24, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

May 20

John Grady Gaches, 58, Pierce, Mo., property damage

Gennifer Linn Lavante, 37, Gravette, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Chance Everitt Miller, 39, Southwest City, statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy

Soliman A. Mosa, 39, no address given, domestic assault

May 21

Mike Ikosia, 29, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Cody Lane Oplinger, 31, Rocky Comfort, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Tony Ray Wishon, 22, Seneca, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and out-of-state fugitive

May 22

Dwayne Jerry, 23, Noel, assault -- special victim and property damage