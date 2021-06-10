16U Baseball Has One Win In Two-Day Tourney

The McDonald County 16U baseball team beat the White Brothers out of Fordland, Mo., 12-0 on June 6 in its final game of the Northeast 16U Baseball Tournament in Tahlequah, Okla., for its only win in the two-day tourney.

Destyn Dowd got the win, working four innings, allowing four hits while striking out three and walking two.

Tucker Walters led the offense with two hits in the game that featured eight stolen bases by McDonald County.

Earlier in the day, McDonald County and the Oklahoma Elite finished in a 1-1 tie.

Cross Dowd went the distance for McDonald County, allowing one run in seven innings while striking out seven and walking four.

After the Elite scored a run in the third, McDonald County tied the game in the fourth. Fisher Sanny singled, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Destyn Dowd and scored on Walters' sacrifice fly.

McDonald County opened the tournament with a 7-6 loss to the Springfield Athletics. Weston Gordon took the loss, allowing three runs in the second and four in the sixth as the Athletics erased a 6-3 McDonald County lead for the win.

Sanny had a single and two RBIs. Isaac Behm and Jake Goswick both had a hit and an RBI. Gordon, Cross Dowd and Destyn Dowd also had hits for McDonald County.

In its second game, McDonald County failed to get a hit in an 8-0 loss to the Oklahoma Elite.

Behm gave up four runs in the first and four more in the second to take the loss.

McDonald County is scheduled to attend a tournament at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami, Okla. on June 11-13.

8-On-8 League

The McDonald County varsity and Joplin played to a 2-2 tie in the opening game of the Joplin 8-on-8 league on June 3 at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.

Joplin scored the game's first run in the eighth inning before McDonald County tied the game in the 10th. Gordon and Behm singled to put runners on first and third before Walters grounded out to short to drive in Gordon.

In the 11th, McDonald County took a 2-1 lead on a single by Cole Martin and Jack Parnell's RBI single, but Joplin earned a tie with a run in the 12th.

McDonald County takes on Webb City on June 9 in its next league game.